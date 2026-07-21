Why Hamish Hamilton found directing the FIFA World Cup final halftime show very 'challenging'

Fans all over the world were not particularly happy with the inclusion of the Halftime Show which many saw as the Americanisation of football. "I’m a football fan, and have been my entire life...I was, of course, very aware of that resistance. It’s not so much in America, because sports, entertainment and music sit a lot closer together here than they do probably anywhere else in the world", the director said.

Hamish Hamilton also said that given that the FIFA World Cup Final is the most-watched sporting event in the world, he hopes he can direct another Halftime Show the next time the tournament comes around in 2030.