Why Hamish Hamilton found directing the FIFA World Cup final halftime show very 'challenging'

FIFA introduced a World Cup Final Halftime Show for the first ever time in 2026, making history. Director Hamish Hamilton, who has several experiences under his belt, was in charge of the show which he said was extremely challenging.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show, the first ever in the tournament's history saw iconic performers like Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS and Shakira co-headline the event on Sunday, July 19, 2026 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.
Hamish Hamilton, who is the co-founder of the production company Done + Dusted, found directing the show the hardest of all his jobs. He has previously been in charge of several Super Bowl Halftime Shows and has also directed the 2012 Summer Olympics besides being at the helm of six Emmy Awards ceremonies, four Oscars and three Grammy shows.
He explained the reasons in a recent media interview and said majority of the pressure stemmed from the fact that "it was the first" which made directing the show "challenging beyond challenging."
The British director added, "I’m sure the first Super Bowl Halftime show was incredibly difficult, but when I came in they'd already done over 40 of them...But in this kind of scenario, there are so many unanswered questions."
Elaborating on the challenges, he continued, "There's all the people who haven't done it before, a huge amount of nervousness, we're doing this in daylight, you've got the grass, you've got a huge collection of superstars. It’s absolutely terrifying because there are so many things can go wrong."
Hamish Hamilton has directed the Super Bowl Halftime Show every year since 2010 and many critics and fans believe FIFA was largely inspired by the idea and hence introduced a similar show on football's biggest night.
Despite the nervousness, the Halftime Show went smoothly on Sunday as the audience inside the stadium cheered on the star-studded 11-minute show. Talking about how he feels now that it's over, Hamish said, "It’s a mixture of exhaustion, relief and happiness."
Fans all over the world were not particularly happy with the inclusion of the Halftime Show which many saw as the Americanisation of football. "I’m a football fan, and have been my entire life...I was, of course, very aware of that resistance. It’s not so much in America, because sports, entertainment and music sit a lot closer together here than they do probably anywhere else in the world", the director said.
Hamish Hamilton also said that given that the FIFA World Cup Final is the most-watched sporting event in the world, he hopes he can direct another Halftime Show the next time the tournament comes around in 2030.