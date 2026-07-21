FIFA Championship Rings: Spain becomes the first ones to receive them; here's how you can order one

Spain has now emerged as the first FIFA World Cup winners to be honoured with FIFA Championship Rings, initiating a new custom in the 96 years of history of the tournament. The players and coaching staff from the Spanish team received these special rings in the changing rooms of New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026, following their victory in the World Cup. For the first time, fans will also get a chance to own the FIFA Championship Rings.

FIFA Championship Rings: How they're made and how you can order

According to FIFA, the introduction of FIFA Championship Rings marks the start of a new custom among the winners of the tournament. According to the governing body, "For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the champions have been awarded a Champions Ring, presented in the dressing room at New York New Jersey Stadium on 19 July 2026. Spain are champions of the world."