FIFA Championship Rings: Spain becomes the first ones to receive them; here's how you can order one

Spain has now emerged as the first FIFA World Cup winners to be honoured with FIFA Championship Rings, initiating a new custom in the 96 years of history of the tournament. The players and coaching staff from the Spanish team received these special rings in the changing rooms of New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026, following their victory in the World Cup. For the first time, fans will also get a chance to own the FIFA Championship Rings.
According to FIFA, the introduction of FIFA Championship Rings marks the start of a new custom among the winners of the tournament. According to the governing body, "For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the champions have been awarded a Champions Ring, presented in the dressing room at New York New Jersey Stadium on 19 July 2026. Spain are champions of the world."
One side is adorned with the FIFA World Cup Trophy, while the other displays a special logo of the Spanish national team. The FIFA Championship Rings have been made out of 18-carat gold and are adorned with 89 pavé set diamonds and 36 sapphires.
Each ring is custom-made. Therefore, variations in the number of carats, stones, and size are expected. Additionally, buyers will get a Certificate of Authenticity that is numbered with their purchase. According to the official website, each ring is individually handmade by a Swiss-based manufacturer.
For the first time ever in the history of FIFA, there will be officially sanctioned FIFA Championship Rings available for purchase. Only 1,996 such rings have been produced, and these rings come individually numbered based on the order of purchase. Lower numbers correspond to earlier purchases.
FIFA Championship Rings can only be purchased through the online website. At the time of purchase, the buyer is required to submit his/her finger size in order to make the payment of US$12,000 (around 10 lakh) via safe digital payment options.
Traditionally, championship rings have been bestowed upon the winners of the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball and NHL. FIFA Championship Rings mark the debut of this practice in world football. According to FIFA, these rings are 'the perfect lifelong fit for an achievement that will echo through eternity.'