FIFA World Cup trophy: What is its worth and who is the sculptor behind football's greatest prize?

Spain made history last night, winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Ferran Torres scored the winning goal. As the team and its fans celebrated, another aspect of the event drew interest: the value of the FIFA World Cup Trophy and the story of its Italian designer. Even though the winning team lifted the real trophy at the ceremony, they cannot keep it forever. FIFA takes the original trophy back to the FIFA World Football Museum in Zurich, Switzerland, leaving the winners with a replica.
The FIFA World Cup trophy is among the most prized trophies in international football. Made of 18-carat gold, it weighs 4.93 kilograms. Since its introduction in 1974, the trophy has been valued at about USD 713,000 to 800,000 based on its gold content. Its real value is, however, considered higher because of its history and prestige, at over USD 20 million.
The trophy was created by the famous Italian sculptor, Silvio Gazzaniga, who was working for G.D.E. Bertoni Srl. It was created in his studio in the Brera district of Milan after FIFA had announced a design competition for the new World Cup Trophy. There were more than 50 designs submitted, of which only one was a fully made prototype by Silvio Gazzaniga.
The FIFA World Cup trophy is made up of two human figures ascending upwards to reach a globe, which symbolizes Earth. In an interview with his son, Giorgio, Silvio admitted that he came up with the design after many drawings. According to him, it resembled the two spirals of DNA ascending to the world.
Also, Giorgio provided an interpretation of what the sculpture symbolised. The globe symbolises the world, and the rough surface of the athletes signifies struggle, determination, and the effort required to succeed. The raised hands of the figures resemble the wings of Victory and also signify the happiness that is shared among football fans.
The Gazzaniga family has managed to keep Silvio Gazzaniga’s office intact just outside Milan, which holds his drawings, the model he presented to FIFA and a wax version of the trophy. Other than the FIFA World Cup trophy, Silvio has also designed the UEFA Cup and the European Super Cup.