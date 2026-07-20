FIFA World Cup trophy: What is its worth and who is the sculptor behind football's greatest prize?

Spain made history last night, winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Ferran Torres scored the winning goal. As the team and its fans celebrated, another aspect of the event drew interest: the value of the FIFA World Cup Trophy and the story of its Italian designer. Even though the winning team lifted the real trophy at the ceremony, they cannot keep it forever. FIFA takes the original trophy back to the FIFA World Football Museum in Zurich, Switzerland, leaving the winners with a replica.

FIFA World Cup trophy: Its value and the Italian artist who designed it

The FIFA World Cup trophy is among the most prized trophies in international football. Made of 18-carat gold, it weighs 4.93 kilograms. Since its introduction in 1974, the trophy has been valued at about USD 713,000 to 800,000 based on its gold content. Its real value is, however, considered higher because of its history and prestige, at over USD 20 million.