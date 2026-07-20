Argentina’s post-final altercation revives memories of football’s biggest World Cup brawls

Spain has ascended to the pinnacle of world football, winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a gruelling 1-0 extra-time victory over defending champions Argentina at the MetLife Stadium. However, the historic triumph was heavily marred by chaotic scenes and an ugly pitch brawl that erupted immediately after the final whistle.

Tempers flare at MetLife Stadium after physical final

The highly anticipated showdown, which marked the final World Cup appearance for football legend Lionel Messi, was largely controlled by Luis de la Fuente's disciplined Spanish side. Despite dominating possession and pinning their opponents back, Spain struggled to break the deadlock during normal time, thanks to heroic saves from Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Argentina's night worsened in the 93rd minute when midfielder Enzo Fernández was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a rash challenge.