Argentina’s post-final altercation revives memories of football’s biggest World Cup brawls

Spain has ascended to the pinnacle of world football, winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a gruelling 1-0 extra-time victory over defending champions Argentina at the MetLife Stadium. However, the historic triumph was heavily marred by chaotic scenes and an ugly pitch brawl that erupted immediately after the final whistle.
The highly anticipated showdown, which marked the final World Cup appearance for football legend Lionel Messi, was largely controlled by Luis de la Fuente's disciplined Spanish side. Despite dominating possession and pinning their opponents back, Spain struggled to break the deadlock during normal time, thanks to heroic saves from Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Argentina's night worsened in the 93rd minute when midfielder Enzo Fernández was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a rash challenge.
The decisive breakthrough finally arrived in the 106th minute of extra time. A brilliant cross from Pedro Porro was headed across goal by Nico Williams, allowing substitute Ferran Torres to volley home from close range.
While Ferran's winner sparked wild celebrations among the Spanish substitutes, emotions boiled over for the frustrated Argentine squad, evoking memories of historic tournament flashpoints like 1962's infamous ‘Battle of Santiago’ and 2006's ‘Battle of Nuremberg’. Seconds after the referee blew the full-time whistle, an ugly confrontation sparked a mass altercation. Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes violently grabbed Spain defender Eric García by the throat before wrestling Gavi to the ground.
As coaching staff and substitutes from both benches rushed onto the pitch to intervene, the situation descended into a melee. Argentina full-back Nahuel Molina was also reported to have struck a Spanish player during the madness. Manager Lionel Scaloni desperately attempted to calm his players down, but the damage was done. Once order was restored, the referee issued a post-match red card to Leandro for violent conduct.
The victory marks Spain's second World Cup crown and extends their record-breaking unbeaten streak to 38 matches. Meanwhile, Lionel's dream of a back-to-back title defence ended in disappointment, bringing the curtain down on his iconic international tournament career amidst unforgettable pitch drama.