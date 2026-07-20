Football purists clash with pop stans as historic World Cup halftime show faces fierce backlash

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium made history for reasons extending far beyond the pitch. In a radical departure from tradition, FIFA introduced its first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show, triggering a wave of backlash from football purists, music stans and television pundits alike.
Curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, the ambitious eleven-minute mega-mix featured a star-studded lineup including Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS and Burna Boy. However, trying to squeeze the world’s biggest pop icons onto a temporary stage left audiences divided.
While some viewers enjoyed the high-octane production, the immediate criticism centered on the drastic disruption to the game’s sporting rhythm. Reports indicate that the halftime interval, legally restricted to 15 minutes by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), was extended closer to 30 minutes to accommodate staging and broadcast demands. Sports medicine experts quickly warned that a prolonged cool-down period severely risks player safety and increases muscle injuries in the second half.
The musical choices also drew online ire. Fans accused Shakira of lip-syncing during her high-energy set, while Justin’s acoustic, slow-tempo performance of Everything Hallelujah was heavily criticised for killing the stadium’s momentum. Pundits were equally uncharitable. Speaking live after the match, former England captain Wayne Rooney delivered a characteristically blunt verdict, stating, ‘‘I like a lot of those artists but I thought it was crap. It just didn't get me going, I wanted the football to come back on.’’
Rock star Liam Gallagher offered a mixed response online, noting that Justin ‘‘rules’’ but describing the chaotic, fast-paced mashup as ‘’like a bad trip.’’ As traditional supporters accuse football’s governing body of prioritising commercial American-style spectacle over the integrity of the beautiful game, this high-stakes entertainment gamble has left the sporting world fiercely divided.