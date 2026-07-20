Football purists clash with pop stans as historic World Cup halftime show faces fierce backlash

While some viewers enjoyed the high-octane production, the immediate criticism centered on the drastic disruption to the game’s sporting rhythm. Reports indicate that the halftime interval, legally restricted to 15 minutes by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), was extended closer to 30 minutes to accommodate staging and broadcast demands. Sports medicine experts quickly warned that a prolonged cool-down period severely risks player safety and increases muscle injuries in the second half.

The musical choices also drew online ire. Fans accused Shakira of lip-syncing during her high-energy set, while Justin’s acoustic, slow-tempo performance of Everything Hallelujah was heavily criticised for killing the stadium’s momentum. Pundits were equally uncharitable. Speaking live after the match, former England captain Wayne Rooney delivered a characteristically blunt verdict, stating, ‘‘I like a lot of those artists but I thought it was crap. It just didn't get me going, I wanted the football to come back on.’’