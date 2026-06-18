Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 return on PlayStation this July

Originally launched in 2010, Black Ops debuted on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii, and PC, while Black Ops 2 followed in 2012 on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and PC. Both titles remain available on Steam, and their Xbox 360 versions can still be played through backward compatibility on Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

This is not the first time Activision has revived a fan-favorite entry. The publisher previously released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered in 2016, offering a modernized version of 2007's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

The latest installment in the Black Ops series, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, launched in 2025. Although it performed strongly commercially, a mixed critical and player reception reportedly prompted Treyarch and Activision to reassess their approach to future Call of Duty releases.

Meanwhile, Activision has also unveiled the next mainline entry, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, which is scheduled to launch on October 23. Developed by Infinity Ward, the game takes place amid a rapidly escalating conflict on the Korean Peninsula and will release on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. The title will mark the franchise's first appearance on a Nintendo platform since Call of Duty: Ghosts arrived on Wii U in 2013.