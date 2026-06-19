Naruto Card Game announced, set for worldwide launch in 2027

To celebrate the announcement, Kishimoto unveiled a special illustration featuring Naruto and Sasuke, with Naruto holding a white card and Sasuke holding a black one. While specific gameplay details remain under wraps, Bandai has confirmed that the title is being developed as a strategy-driven trading card game aimed at competitive players.

Fans will get their first look at the game during Gen Con 2026, taking place from July 30 to August 2 in Indianapolis. Attendees will be able to participate in free tutorial sessions using demo decks, guided by instructors. Participants will also receive a gift set that includes a CP-001 Chakra Card – Gen Con 2026 Ver. promotional card, a special backpack, a sticker, and a playmat purchase ticket. The backpack and sticker will additionally be available through giveaways at the event booth.

Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto commented on the upcoming release, “NARUTO CARD GAME! I’m glad to see the world of NARUTO grow larger once again. I truly hope these cards find their way to both your hands and your hearts.”

Registration for tutorial sessions opens on June 21 through the official Gen Con website. Bandai has also announced that more information, including card designs, gameplay details, and the game's release roadmap, will be revealed on July 29.

This is not the first Naruto-themed card release in recent years. In 2024, trading card company Topps launched a Naruto collectible card set featuring more than 300 cards.