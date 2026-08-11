Visit these lesser-known places near Bihar this Independence Day weekend

Here are some fantastic, lesser-known destinations near Bihar to explore this Independence Day weekend, offering a great mix of nature, history, and peace away from the usual crowds.
While Sasaram is famous for Sher Shah Suri's Tomb, the surrounding Kaimur plateau holds incredible hidden gems that come alive during the monsoon. You can explore the stunning Telhar Kund and Karkat waterfalls, visit the ancient hilltop Mundeshwari Temple (one of India's oldest functional temples), or trek up to the historic Rohtasgarh Fort for panoramic views.
Once favoured by the British as a summer resort due to its pleasant climate, Simultala is a serene, offbeat hill station. It features rocky outcrops, quiet walking trails, and dense forest cover. It is ideal if your idea of a holiday is absolute quiet, stargazing, and unplugging from city life.
Carved out of solid granite rock during the Mauryan Empire (3rd century BCE), these are India's oldest surviving rock-cut caves. They are famous for their mirror-like polished inner walls and a unique acoustic echo phenomenon. It’s a quick, enriching trip for history buffs and photography enthusiasts looking to beat the weekend rush.
If you are willing to drive a bit further for a proper long-weekend hill station experience, Netarhat offers dense pine forests, rolling mist, and cascading waterfalls like Upper and Lower Ghaghri. It is widely celebrated for its breathtaking sunrise and sunset views from Magnolia Point.
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