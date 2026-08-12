Independence Day weekend getaways near Chennai

If you are planning an extended long weekend around Independence Day and want to bypass the typical crowds at Puducherry or Mahabalipuram, here are several quieter, lesser-known destinations within a few hours' drive from Chennai.
Also known as Tranquebar, this tranquil coastal hamlet situated about 280 km south of Chennai is ideal for a peaceful retreat steeped in history and colonial charm. Relaxed, nostalgic, and quiet—perfect for unwinding without commercial tourist bustle.
What to do: Walk through heritage streets lined with 17th-century Danish-era structures, visit Fort Dansborg overlooking the sea, and relax on quiet, uncrowded shores.
How to reach: Board a train from Chennai Egmore till Sirkazhi, and then rent a taxi till Tharangambadi. You can also take a bus from Chennai to Tharangambadi, which would take 7-7.5 hours. And finally, you can drive from Chennai which will take you around 4.5 hours.
Situated just about 90 km from Chennai on the border of Andhra Pradesh, these falls (popularly known as Tada Falls) offer a scenic day outing for nature enthusiasts.
What to do: Enjoy a moderate forest trek along streams leading to natural rock pools and waterfalls, for an adventurous and rustic experience...best suited for early morning starts to beat both heat and day-trippers.
How to reach: Take a car from Chennai to Ubbalamadugu via the Chennai-Kolkata Highway/NH 16. You can also take a train from Chennai to Sullurupeta, then hire a local taxi to the falls. Else, you can also catch a public bus heading toward Varadaiahpalem or Tada. Get off at Varadaiahpalem, and take a local share-auto or mini-cab straight to the forest entrance.
Positioned in Andhra Pradesh roughly 275 km from Chennai, this serene hill station offers a cool break from coastal humidity without the heavy crowds seen in Yercaud or Ooty.
What to do: Enjoy scenic viewpoints, lush Eucalyptus trees, gentle nature walks, and pleasant weather at an elevation of over 1,200 meters. Calm, refreshing, and scenic—ideal for a relaxing 2–3 day stay.
How to reach: Horsley Hills is a 5.5 hours drive from Chennai via NH716B and NH 42.
Located around 230 km from Chennai near Chidambaram, this unique eco-destination houses one of the largest mangrove forests in the world.
What to do: Take a rowboat or motorboat tour through narrow, canopy-covered water channels, and spot diverse migratory bird species. Expect a surreal, cool trip, stay immersed in nature and experience a great day or overnight trip destination.
How to reach: An almost 5 hour drive from Chennai via NH 179B/NH 32. You can also take an overnight train till Chidambaram, and complete the last 14 kms by boarding a local town bus or auto rickshaw.
Located near Tirupati, roughly 140 km from Chennai, this 11th-century fort is a hidden gem for history lovers seeking an offbeat stop.
What to do: Explore the preserved Raja and Rani Mahals, visit the Archaeological Museum, and enjoy the surrounding greenery away from city noise, expecting a historic, peaceful, and educational experience.
How to reach: Take a car or taxi to reach Chandragiri, via NH716, which will take you around 2-3 hours. One can also opt for trains to Tirupati which run from Chennai daily. Direct buses also operate from locations like Madhavaram in Chennai towards the Tirupati/Chandragiri region.
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