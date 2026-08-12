Independence Day weekend getaways near Chennai

Also known as Tranquebar, this tranquil coastal hamlet situated about 280 km south of Chennai is ideal for a peaceful retreat steeped in history and colonial charm. Relaxed, nostalgic, and quiet—perfect for unwinding without commercial tourist bustle.

What to do: Walk through heritage streets lined with 17th-century Danish-era structures, visit Fort Dansborg overlooking the sea, and relax on quiet, uncrowded shores.

How to reach: Board a train from Chennai Egmore till Sirkazhi, and then rent a taxi till Tharangambadi. You can also take a bus from Chennai to Tharangambadi, which would take 7-7.5 hours. And finally, you can drive from Chennai which will take you around 4.5 hours.