Explore the lush green slopes and wildlife around Goa this Independence Day

Goa’s southernmost protected area is for those who love to go all out with their adventures. Check out the treetop watchtower for scenic sights. Spot animals like chital, wild boar, langurs, macaques in the dense western ghat forests. Take some time and visit the butterfly park to know more about these vibrant creatures. Visit the Bela Lake, Kuskem waterfalls and the Parshuram Temple apart from enjoying nature so closely.

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