Explore the lush green slopes and wildlife around Goa this Independence Day

This Independence Day pack your bags and go on a joyride to experience nature at its closest. From hiking the Western Ghats, to leisurely taking a stroll along the hills, or taking a ferry across to the mangroves, you can do them all. Here are five hidden destinations around Goa that you can think of visiting during your extended weekend holiday this festive season.
Escape the madness of overnight partying and enjoy a few peaceful days at Goa’s second- largest inland island. The best part is that you can travel via bike or car and then take it across government operated ferries to the other side. Once you reach the beautiful island, you will have all the time in your hand to drive around it and explore the lush mangroves, Our Lady of Grace Church, marvel at old Goan architecture, and opt for a feni trail.
When it comes to exploring the beaches of Goa, don’t limit yourself to the most popular ones like Vagator or Anjuna. Go and explore the Chapora beach in North Goa. Take a leisurely walk or indulge in water sports. Moreover, if you love a good hike then check out the Chapora Fort which is not only the place where the popular movie Dil Chahta Hai was shot but also a go-to spot to see the sunset. The river flowing nearby is also a good spot for adventure sports like kayaking.
If you have seen the dramatic Dudhsagar Falls from the train, then it’s time to see it live. Visit this wildlife sanctuary, especially during the monsoon and lose yourself in the striking beauty of the lush green hills and landscape. From visiting Goa’s highest waterfalls to the lowest Devil’s Canyon, from bird watching to wildlife sightings and a hike to the Tambdi Surla Temple, one squeeze them all during an extended weekend plan.
Away from the usual tourist circuit and near the Goa- Karnataka border lies the Chorla Ghat. Visualise misty hills sides, lush green slopes, rain-washed roads and the sweet cry of birds, that is Chorla Ghat. It is the home to many waterfalls like the Twin Vajra, Charavane, and Sadagundi. For stunning views of the Sahayadri hills and forest canopies opt for a walking tour or a hike. Make a stop near the Anjunem Dam and spot the wildlife, up close at the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary.
Goa’s southernmost protected area is for those who love to go all out with their adventures. Check out the treetop watchtower for scenic sights. Spot animals like chital, wild boar, langurs, macaques in the dense western ghat forests. Take some time and visit the butterfly park to know more about these vibrant creatures. Visit the Bela Lake, Kuskem waterfalls and the Parshuram Temple apart from enjoying nature so closely.
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