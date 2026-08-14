Bengaluru to Puducherry: Exploring the city on an overnight electric bus

When the journey becomes part of the getaway

As the bus moved out of Bengaluru, one thing became clear. Unlike the familiar rumble of a regular bus, the electric coach was remarkably quiet. The smooth ride, comfortable berth and limited movement made it easy to settle in for the night. There are charging ports for passengers, while a live tracking facility allows them to follow the bus before boarding and during the journey as well. Wi-Fi, however, was not available.

Around 2.30 am, the bus stopped at a restaurant for about 40 minutes. The break also allowed the bus to recharge. With clean washrooms and enough time to stretch, it worked as a useful pause during the overnight journey. By the time the bus resumed its journey, it was easy to return to sleep. We reached Puducherry at around 6.30 am. With the hotel check-in scheduled only for noon, the early arrival gave us an unexpected chance to see the city before it woke up fully. The streets were quiet, with people taking morning walks and stopping for coffee. The calm surroundings, colourful buildings and French-style architecture gave the city quite the distinct character.