Bengaluru to Puducherry: Exploring the city on an overnight electric bus

Puducherry has a way of slowing things down. From its quiet French Quarter and colourful streets to its beaches, cafés and heritage landmarks — the coastal town offers a refreshing break from the rush of city life. And with an overnight electric bus by Fresh Bus making the journey from Bengaluru more comfortable, getting there can be just as easy as exploring it. Our journey to Puducherry began at Majestic Bus Stand at around 11.30 pm. The Fresh Bus stood ready for the overnight journey, with its clean interiors and well-maintained seats offering a comfortable start. The bus has sleeper berths on one side, while the other has a seater arrangement with a sleeper berth above it. The simple boarding process required just a name and seat number. Each passenger was also given a small food pack with murukku, juice and a snack, along with a wet towel.
As the bus moved out of Bengaluru, one thing became clear. Unlike the familiar rumble of a regular bus, the electric coach was remarkably quiet. The smooth ride, comfortable berth and limited movement made it easy to settle in for the night. There are charging ports for passengers, while a live tracking facility allows them to follow the bus before boarding and during the journey as well. Wi-Fi, however, was not available.
Around 2.30 am, the bus stopped at a restaurant for about 40 minutes. The break also allowed the bus to recharge. With clean washrooms and enough time to stretch, it worked as a useful pause during the overnight journey. By the time the bus resumed its journey, it was easy to return to sleep. We reached Puducherry at around 6.30 am. With the hotel check-in scheduled only for noon, the early arrival gave us an unexpected chance to see the city before it woke up fully. The streets were quiet, with people taking morning walks and stopping for coffee. The calm surroundings, colourful buildings and French-style architecture gave the city quite the distinct character.
Our morning began with a visit to the churches, including Notre Dame des Anges and Sacred Heart Basilica. With only a handful of people around, the calmness inside the church was almost like meditation. Breakfast at Hotel Surguru’s restaurant brought some comfort after the overnight journey. Mini idlis dipped in sambar and a cup of hot coffee at KBS Kofi Barr provided the energy needed for the day ahead. The Pondicherry Museum was next, offering a glimpse into the region’s history through its collection of coins, weapons and other artefacts.
At the Sri Aurobindo Ashram, the mood changed completely. Visitors are required to switch off their phones before entering and the silence inside added to the sense of peace. Bharathi Park offered another quiet pause, with visitors sitting under the shade to escape the morning sun. White Town was perhaps the most striking part of the city. Its French-style buildings, colourful facades and quiet streets made it feel like a different world. The walk eventually led us towards Rock Beach, where the area around the Mahatma Gandhi statue offered a pleasant view of the sea. A climb up the lighthouse museum provided a sweeping view of the city from above. Food added another layer to the experience. Lunch at Pondicherry Kamatchi in White Town brought a flavourful fish meal, while dinner at the hotel was quite a simple North Indian affair of chapati and Paneer Lababdar.
By 10.30 pm, it was time to return to the bus. The journey back to Bengaluru was as smooth as the first. With another comfortable night’s sleep, we reached the city around 5.30 am, just as the morning traffic was beginning to build.
For a one-day getaway, the biggest advantage of travelling by an electric coach is perhaps the journey itself. The quiet ride, comfortable sleep and easy return made sure that we didn’t need another day to recover from the trip. Fresh Bus shows how electric intercity travel can make the road to a short getaway just as enjoyable as the destination.