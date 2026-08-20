Ladakh’s Suru Outdoor Fest is set to unfold in September; here’s everything you need to know

Hugged by the snow capped Himalayas, Ladakh sits right in the center of breathtaking scenery and untouched landscapes where nature thrives in its rawest beauty. To feel this serenity, hundreds of people flock to this mountain haven seeking an escape from city life. Now, bringing a piece of the city's fun scene and combining it with adventure, a decade ago a festival named the Suru Outdoor Fest, came into being and since then every late August or early September the town dresses itself in the festival’s glamour.

Where adventure meets the Himalayas: Inside the Suru Outdoor Fest

As autumn sweeps across the mountains of Ladakh, the people get ready for the spectacular spectacle of the Suru Fest in the infamous border town of Kargil. This year, scheduled to take place on September 10 to 25, the fest is set to welcome thousands of people from across 25 countries. The event will bring a whirlwind of adventure with longboarding down mountain roads, rock climbing and bouldering on rugged cliffs, highlining above the valley, mountain biking through wild landscapes, nights beneath the star-filled skies, and a plethora of live music.