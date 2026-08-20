Ladakh’s Suru Outdoor Fest is set to unfold in September; here’s everything you need to know

Hugged by the snow capped Himalayas, Ladakh sits right in the center of breathtaking scenery and untouched landscapes where nature thrives in its rawest beauty. To feel this serenity, hundreds of people flock to this mountain haven seeking an escape from city life. Now, bringing a piece of the city's fun scene and combining it with adventure, a decade ago a festival named the Suru Outdoor Fest, came into being and since then every late August or early September the town dresses itself in the festival’s glamour.
As autumn sweeps across the mountains of Ladakh, the people get ready for the spectacular spectacle of the Suru Fest in the infamous border town of Kargil. This year, scheduled to take place on September 10 to 25, the fest is set to welcome thousands of people from across 25 countries. The event will bring a whirlwind of adventure with longboarding down mountain roads, rock climbing and bouldering on rugged cliffs, highlining above the valley, mountain biking through wild landscapes, nights beneath the star-filled skies, and a plethora of live music.
What is Suru Outdoor Fest?
Back in 2010, Ladakhi climber Tenzing “Jammy” Jamyang and fellow climber Suhail Kakpori were scouring through the valley and discovered its enormous potential as an adventure destination. They wanted to bring climbers from around the world to experience its landscape and rock. In the following years, with a lot of planning and permission, they brought their vision to life in 2016 and the Suru Boulder Fest was born. At first it was a modest gathering of roughly 70 people from more than 20 countries, centred primarily around bouldering and climbing.
As the popularity grew and the world showed immense interest in the fest, a ton of adventure sports were added to the festival. Activities like highlining, kayaking, longboarding, mountain biking, yoga and other outdoor pursuits found their way into the programme. Soon it was rebranded as the Suru Outdoor Fest.
Get fun and work done at the same time!
One of the coolest things about this event is the wi-fi scene. Taking off for 10 days straight seems to be a huge task so instead work till noon with the available wi-fi in the network spots and head out to climb a boulder after noon. It is a heaven for remote workers and digital nomads.
More than a fest
The fest charges INR 2,500 per day which includes all meals included, camping at the fest grounds, access to all sport sessions, crash pad for bouldering, yoga sessions and others. They charge extra for the tent stay and other gears like the climbing shoes. Now all this money is put to good use. Every year, a part of the fest’s earnings goes towards conservation work in the Suru Valley, including trail building and waste management, while also supporting local Ladakhi families who host more than thousand visitors during the festival.
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