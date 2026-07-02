6 walls around the planet that you can travel to

What do you do when you see a wall? Climb over it and enjoy the view, use it as an obstruction for your play course, or just go back and take another route. But there are several wall built around the world, which are significant tourist spots and attract thousands of tourists each year. They may be just a wall, but their socio-political and cultural standing make them some of the revered monuments of our time. If you are an avid adventurer, then bookmark this article and include these 6 walls across the globe to your travel bucket list.

Did you know the history behind these 6 walls around the globe?

From defending a kingdom to dividing a country, these six walls have seen them all.