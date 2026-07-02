6 walls around the planet that you can travel to

What do you do when you see a wall? Climb over it and enjoy the view, use it as an obstruction for your play course, or just go back and take another route. But there are several wall built around the world, which are significant tourist spots and attract thousands of tourists each year. They may be just a wall, but their socio-political and cultural standing make them some of the revered monuments of our time. If you are an avid adventurer, then bookmark this article and include these 6 walls across the globe to your travel bucket list.
Did you know the history behind these 6 walls around the globe?
From defending a kingdom to dividing a country, these six walls have seen them all.
Built over a period between 1368 and 1644, the Great Wall of China is a UNESCO site, one of the New Wonders of the World and an engineering marvel. Stretching over 21000 kms across Northern China, it was built during the Ming Dynasty and comprises watchtowers, barracks and fortresses apart from regular walking paths. Moreover, sections like Mutianyu or Jinshanling offer great trekking opportunities.
Once erected for socio-political reason, the Berlin Wall is now broken down and no longer resembles its former appearance. In 1961, a post World War II Germany was divided into East and West Germany. The wall was constructed so that the then citizens could not flee from East to West Germany. The Berlin Wall fell in 1989. Today parts of the 155 kms wide wall serves as a public gallery with art murals and paintings reminding people today, of a significant past in World History and championing independence, and freedom of expression.
Nestled between the Aravalli hills of Rajasthan, the Kumbhalgarh Fort has earned itself the nickname of the Great Wall of India. This 36 kms long wall was built by Rana Kumba in the 15th century and is marked as a UNESCO World Heritage site today. The wall is one of the architectural marvels from the pages of history. It was so designed with seven layers of fortifications that enemies could not breach it easily. Complete with watch towers and strategic positioning on top of the hills, it gave an upper hand against enemy armies. The wall length in itself widened and tapered as required making it difficult for one person to walk comfortably to holding quite a few horses walking side by side at some parts.
Built around 11th – 14th centuries, this almost 3 kms long wall is characterized by 88 semi –circular towers. There are 9 main gates of the wall and its confines within it the Old Town of Anvila, cathedral, and more. By large, this monument has remained unchanged for nearly 1000 years and is thus referred to as one of the best preserved European fortifications.
If you hear about the Walls of Dubrovnik in Croatia or see it, you might recognise it from the Game of Thrones series. Its popularity increased after becoming a filming location. But long before any of this happened, these walls beside the Adriatic Sea are the remnants of medieval age fortification. Bordering the Old City of Dubrovnik, the walls were constructed between 12th and 17th century. They cover an area of 1.9 kms and rise up to 25 metres in height.
This is a beautiful remnant of the northern borders of the Roman Empire. It was built around 122 AD by Roman Emperor Hadrian and stretches up to 117 kms. These walls were once the fortress ramparts that defended the boundaries, controlled migration, promoted trade links and also served as a kingdom’s aesthetics. Some of the contructions to see around the wall include defensive ditches, watchtowers and forts.