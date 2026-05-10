Why archaeologists refuse to open China’s 2,200-year-old emperor Qin Shi Huang’s tomb

The tomb of China's first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, is a place of deep mystery. This is the tomb of the emperor who wanted to be immortal but couldn't defeat death, passing away in 210 BCE. The tomb was not discovered for centuries until a farmers accidentally dug the site in 1974.

What was found next, was extraordinary. It was a large site and the famous Terracotta Warriors was revealed to the world. Thousands of life-sized soldiers, all made out of clay, armoured and ready. However, archaeologists refuse to dig in any further and have not opened the inner mausoleum.

A tomb of mystery, still unrevealed to the world

Chinese emperor Qin Shi Huang's tomb is guarded by an entire army of clay soldiers and loaded with treasures. A magical place holds some dark secrets in the emperor's grave which has never been opened. There are rumours that the place is dangerous, poisonous even.