Sophie Turner suffers an injury, Tomb Raider production hits the pause button

Hollywood star Sophie Turner suffered a minor injury, which has resulted in the pausing of the shoot of the high-profile series Tomb Raider by creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Sophie Turner suffers injury

“Sophie Turner recently experienced a minor injury. As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible,” the studio said in a statement.

It is unclear whether Turner suffered the injury on set. According to sources, the shutdown is expected to last two weeks, and the crew will be paid during it.

Amazon MGM Studios, which produces Tomb Raider for Prime Video with Crystal Dynamics, announced on January 15 the start of production for the long-in-the-works series by releasing a first-look image of Turner as Lara Croft. The show is filming primarily in the UK.

Tomb Raider is an adaptation of the popular Tomb Raider video game franchise about the adventures of archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.