Artistic expression or animal abuse? Julia Buruleva under fire for pink elephant photoshoot

Julia, however, sought to allay the fears of the public, claiming that the elephant’s well-being was of primary concern. She explained that a lot of preparation went into the task, from scouting for locations and visiting numerous facilities in search of a cooperative manager. “For anyone worried about the elephant – we used organic, locally-made paint, the same kind locals use for festivals, so it was absolutely safe," she said, adding that my work is not based on any kind of digital tools, but rather based on a very real world connection.”

While Julia’s claim may have sought to assuage the fears of the public, it appears to have had little effect. Several commenters argued that elephants have very sensitive and porous skin and that normalising the painting of animals for social media engagement poses a danger. The locals, however, seemed to have a very firm opinion on the matter, citing that the fact that she chose a Ganesha temple was a fundamental misunderstanding of the culture she sought to celebrate.

The controversy has now moved beyond the digital sphere. Rajasthan forest department officials have announced an investigation into the shoot to determine if any wildlife protection laws were violated.