One thing that comes out prominently in the Japanese railway system is its punctuality and perfection. There are some things which catch one off guard upon visiting Japan; one of them is the Hassha Merodii. It is a short musical piece that is played right before a train leaves a station. Not only are these musical pieces pleasant to listen to, but they also indicate when it’s time to stop boarding trains.
The Japanese term Hassha Merodii means 'departure melody.' This music is also known as hassha sain, which stands for 'departure signal.' The duration of this music is typically 5-10 seconds. It is most popular on JR East lines in Tokyo, specifically the Yamanote Line. Other operators that make use of this system include Tokyo Metro, Tokyu, and Keio railroads. Smaller stations and rural stations might even have a mere chime or buzzer system instead of melodies.
The primary reason for Hassha Merodii is safety. The music ensures that passengers do not try to jump into the train in a hurry just before the doors close. It is a practice called kakekomi josha in Japan. By discouraging this practice, there is less chance of injuries. Additionally, the music acts as an auditory guide for visually impaired people. Railway staff and drivers use the melodies as a timing signal for door closure and departure.
Each station has its own distinct tune, which makes it easy for commuters to identify their station through sound alone. Some of the tunes can even be related to the history and culture of that particular area. An example of this would be how Ebisu Station uses a tune related to Yebisu Beer while Takadanobaba Station uses the Astro Boy tune due to Tezuka Productions being near there.
Most of this system has been designed by Hiroaki Ide, a musician for Switch. It is a music company that designed numerous station melodies. Minoru Mukaiya, who is formerly with the band Casiopea, has made numerous station melodies, such as Cielo Estrellado and Twilight.
Currently, Hassha Merodii still stands out in Japan’s railway travel as a tiny but unique aspect. The melodies not only guarantee safety and accessibility but also serve as an important factor in the identity of the place.