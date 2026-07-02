What is Hassha Merodii? Why every train station in Japan has its own melody

One thing that comes out prominently in the Japanese railway system is its punctuality and perfection. There are some things which catch one off guard upon visiting Japan; one of them is the Hassha Merodii. It is a short musical piece that is played right before a train leaves a station. Not only are these musical pieces pleasant to listen to, but they also indicate when it’s time to stop boarding trains.

Hassha Merodii: The purpose behind Japan's train departure melodies

The Japanese term Hassha Merodii means 'departure melody.' This music is also known as hassha sain, which stands for 'departure signal.' The duration of this music is typically 5-10 seconds. It is most popular on JR East lines in Tokyo, specifically the Yamanote Line. Other operators that make use of this system include Tokyo Metro, Tokyu, and Keio railroads. Smaller stations and rural stations might even have a mere chime or buzzer system instead of melodies.