A world-renowned Italian pasta street in Bari, Italy has become the centre of attention recently following its alleged inclusion in the celebrations before the wedding between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, India. The famous pasta street in Bari, also called the Street of Orecchiette, is referred to by locals as Strada Arco Basso.
Here, elder ladies, known as nonnas, make their own homemade pasta every day right from the doorstep of their houses. The Italian pasta street is thus not just another attraction but rather an authentic living community. One of the most notable residents of this street is the pasta-maker Nunzia Caputo, who is popularly referred to as the ‘Lady of Orecchiette.’
The Italian pasta street can be traced back several generations through the culinary culture of Italy. Each day, the nonnas roll the dough, cut it up, and shape it into orecchiette through a quick movement of the thumb. This pasta is hung up to dry on wooden planks. However, the Italian pasta street is more than just food preparation.It is the continuation of a tradition within the home that also helps earn a little extra money.
In most cases, the Italian pasta street is described as an open kitchen in which history is cooked right before your eyes. As visitors stroll down the street, they are not only exposed to the process of making pasta but also to the local language, Barese, along with chopping noises and locals going around in their houses freely.
This is an inviting and homely environment that is reminiscent of visiting a community's courtyard. Visitors can be taught how to make pasta by the nonnas and can purchase fresh packets of pasta for cooking back home.
The Italian pasta street has surprisingly earned a reputation worldwide because of its link to some major celebrations in Jamnagar. According to sources, some well-known personalities such as Nunzia Caputo have portrayed this culinary aspect of Bari in the celebrations preceding the wedding of the Ambanis.