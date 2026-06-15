An Italian pasta street, run by 'nonnas', was part of Anant Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities

A world-renowned Italian pasta street in Bari, Italy has become the centre of attention recently following its alleged inclusion in the celebrations before the wedding between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, India. The famous pasta street in Bari, also called the Street of Orecchiette, is referred to by locals as Strada Arco Basso.

The living tradition of the Italian pasta street in Bari

Here, elder ladies, known as nonnas, make their own homemade pasta every day right from the doorstep of their houses. The Italian pasta street is thus not just another attraction but rather an authentic living community. One of the most notable residents of this street is the pasta-maker Nunzia Caputo, who is popularly referred to as the ‘Lady of Orecchiette.’