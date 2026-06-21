Melukat ritual: The Balinese Hindu ritual that cleanses the body and mind of negative energy

The Melukat ritual is among the most spiritual ceremonies of Bali. It is based on the idea of Balinese Hinduism, which says that water can help not only cleanse your body but also purify your soul. A lot of tourists and local people perform the Melukat ceremony in the hope that it will promote inner transformation.
The Melukat ritual depends on the idea that the water contains divinity which can purify and remove any negativity from within an individual. This is done in places like the Sebatu Sacred Springs by immersing oneself in the cool water in the midst of jungle quietness. The experience is simple but intense.
As the water passes over the head and body of the individual, there is often an expression of a psychological release, with a feeling of weight being lifted off. The Melukat ceremony does not involve magic, rather it is a symbolic act of cleansing. The intention in the ritual is as important as the water itself. In Balinese belief, surrendering to the flow of water reflects letting go of internal burden.
However, the Melukat ritual is generally performed in water temples such as Tirta Empul Temple in Bali, which is considered one of Bali’s holiest water temples. At this temple, individuals go through different fountains where they stop at each fountain to pray and reflect.
There is also the reported effect of a calming down of the mind during every phase of the cleansing process. This means that the Melukat process integrates physical actions and awareness, thus enabling the person to be in the present moment.
Not all healing experiences are flashy. In secluded places such as Beji Selati Spring, the ritual is more subdued and individualistic. With few people around, it turns to be more introspective. The participants often meditate in silence before going into the water, making intentions or prayers. The believers of the Melukat ritual believe that this aspect makes it more meaningful.
Regardless of whether the individual comes stressed, grieving, or confused, bathing in the sacred waters is a tangible experience of release. Though outcomes may differ for each individual, the strength of the process rests in the synergy of faith, setting, and awareness.