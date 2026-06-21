Melukat ritual: The Balinese Hindu ritual that cleanses the body and mind of negative energy

There is also the reported effect of a calming down of the mind during every phase of the cleansing process. This means that the Melukat process integrates physical actions and awareness, thus enabling the person to be in the present moment.

Not all healing experiences are flashy. In secluded places such as Beji Selati Spring, the ritual is more subdued and individualistic. With few people around, it turns to be more introspective. The participants often meditate in silence before going into the water, making intentions or prayers. The believers of the Melukat ritual believe that this aspect makes it more meaningful.

Regardless of whether the individual comes stressed, grieving, or confused, bathing in the sacred waters is a tangible experience of release. Though outcomes may differ for each individual, the strength of the process rests in the synergy of faith, setting, and awareness.