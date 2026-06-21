Why does a temple in Rajasthan tell visitors not to take its food home?

Whereas the majority of the Indian temples involve taking prasad back home and distributing it among their families, the Mehandipur Balaji temple in the Dausa district of Rajasthan is an exception to this practice. It has been observed that pilgrims to the temple have been instructed since long ago not to carry prasad or any offering beyond the precincts of the temple.

Why the Mehandipur Balaji Temple has different rules for prasad?

This temple is built in honour of Hanuman’s child deity (Balaji). It has developed a reputation over time as a spiritual healing temple because many people come to the temple seeking deliverance from negativity, spirit possession, etc. The atmosphere within the temple is quite different from that of an ordinary pilgrim place. Apart from the normal practices of worship, there are certain rituals that are conducted for those who are considered to have bad spirits attached to them. The visitors can see devotees shouting and performing prayer ceremonies.