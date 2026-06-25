A complete guide for U.S. F Visa: Process, fees, documents and rules for international students

Students who are thinking about continuing their studies in the United States are expected to obtain an F Visa, the main visa category in the U.S. used by foreign students for academic study purposes. International students can study on a full-time basis at institutions of higher learning that have been approved by the Department of Homeland Security, including universities, colleges, seminaries, conservatories, secondary schools, elementary schools, and other language programs.

All you need to know about the F Visa for international students

There are three different types of F visa categories.

-The first type is called the F-1 visa, which is the most common type and is given to full-time students studying in a degree program.

-Second, there is the F-2 visa that is given to the spouses and minor children of the F-1 visa holder. The validity of their visas depends upon the principal F-1 student’s legal status.

-The last one is the F-3 visa, which is available to the citizens of Mexico and Canada who come to the US for educational purposes.