A complete guide for U.S. F Visa: Process, fees, documents and rules for international students

Students who are thinking about continuing their studies in the United States are expected to obtain an F Visa, the main visa category in the U.S. used by foreign students for academic study purposes. International students can study on a full-time basis at institutions of higher learning that have been approved by the Department of Homeland Security, including universities, colleges, seminaries, conservatories, secondary schools, elementary schools, and other language programs.
There are three different types of F visa categories.
-The first type is called the F-1 visa, which is the most common type and is given to full-time students studying in a degree program.
-Second, there is the F-2 visa that is given to the spouses and minor children of the F-1 visa holder. The validity of their visas depends upon the principal F-1 student’s legal status.
-The last one is the F-3 visa, which is available to the citizens of Mexico and Canada who come to the US for educational purposes.
In order to obtain an F-1 visa, one is required to be admitted to an educational program, a language training program or a vocational program. The educational institute should be registered with the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).
Students must be registered as full-time students. Students must be able to show English competency or enrol in classes, which will allow them to be English competent. Finally, the applicant must be able to show that he or she has enough money to pay for tuition and support himself or herself while maintaining a foreign residency.
The first step is admission into an SEVP-accredited educational institute. After admission, once financial paperwork is submitted, the Designated School Official provides the Form I-20. Those applicants who have dependents should get a separate I-20 for their dependents.
The applicants then have to pay the I-901 SEVIS fee of $510 and keep their receipt. The next thing will be filling out Form DS-160, the non-immigrant visa application. In this form, the students will have to choose the occupation as 'Student' and the reason for travel as 'Study.'
After filling out the DS-160 form, applicants need to pay the non-refundable fee of $185 for filing the visa application and arrange for a personal interview. According to new policies of the US Department of State, taking effect from September 18, 2025, most applicants will have to go through a personal interview.
After approval, the visa is put into the passport. While applications can be made up to one year before the course begins, it is recommended by most consulates that applications be made two to three months prior.
Applicants need to possess a valid passport, a duly completed and signed Form I-20, a DS-160 confirmation page, evidence of payment of SEVIS fee, evidence of payment of visa application fee, proper photographs and sufficient financial evidence. Academic records, degrees, diplomas, certificates, as well as test scores, might also be required by visa officers at any time during the interview.
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