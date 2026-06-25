Travel

A complete guide for U.S. F Visa: Process, fees, documents and rules for international students

F Visa is the primary US student visa category for international students. Here is a complete guide to eligibility, application steps, required documents, costs and important rules
F Visa applicants must meet academic, financial and immigration requirements before studying in the US
F Visa guide for US study aspirants
Updated on
3 min read

Students who are thinking about continuing their studies in the United States are expected to obtain an F Visa, the main visa category in the U.S. used by foreign students for academic study purposes. International students can study on a full-time basis at institutions of higher learning that have been approved by the Department of Homeland Security, including universities, colleges, seminaries, conservatories, secondary schools, elementary schools, and other language programs.

All you need to know about the F Visa for international students

There are three different types of F visa categories.

-The first type is called the F-1 visa, which is the most common type and is given to full-time students studying in a degree program.

-Second, there is the F-2 visa that is given to the spouses and minor children of the F-1 visa holder. The validity of their visas depends upon the principal F-1 student’s legal status.

-The last one is the F-3 visa, which is available to the citizens of Mexico and Canada who come to the US for educational purposes.

Who is eligible for an F Visa?

In order to obtain an F-1 visa, one is required to be admitted to an educational program, a language training program or a vocational program. The educational institute should be registered with the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).

Students must be registered as full-time students. Students must be able to show English competency or enrol in classes, which will allow them to be English competent. Finally, the applicant must be able to show that he or she has enough money to pay for tuition and support himself or herself while maintaining a foreign residency.

Students must also demonstrate English proficiency or be enrolled in courses that will help them achieve English proficiency
To qualify for an F-1 visa, applicants must be enrolled in an academic educational programme

How can you apply for this visa?

The first step is admission into an SEVP-accredited educational institute. After admission, once financial paperwork is submitted, the Designated School Official provides the Form I-20. Those applicants who have dependents should get a separate I-20 for their dependents.

The applicants then have to pay the I-901 SEVIS fee of $510 and keep their receipt. The next thing will be filling out Form DS-160, the non-immigrant visa application. In this form, the students will have to choose the occupation as 'Student' and the reason for travel as 'Study.'

Applicants must then pay the I-901 SEVIS fee of $510 and keep the payment receipt
The first step is securing admission to an SEVP-certified institution

After filling out the DS-160 form, applicants need to pay the non-refundable fee of $185 for filing the visa application and arrange for a personal interview. According to new policies of the US Department of State, taking effect from September 18, 2025, most applicants will have to go through a personal interview.

After approval, the visa is put into the passport. While applications can be made up to one year before the course begins, it is recommended by most consulates that applications be made two to three months prior.

What are the documents required?

The total basic government cost for an F Visa application is $695, including the $510 SEVIS fee and the $185 visa application fee
Applicants must carry a valid passport, signed original Form I-20 and other mentioned important documents

Applicants need to possess a valid passport, a duly completed and signed Form I-20, a DS-160 confirmation page, evidence of payment of SEVIS fee, evidence of payment of visa application fee, proper photographs and sufficient financial evidence. Academic records, degrees, diplomas, certificates, as well as test scores, might also be required by visa officers at any time during the interview.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

F Visa applicants must meet academic, financial and immigration requirements before studying in the US
Indian Railway to get 7 new bullet trains linking major cities; here are the proposed routes
F-1 visa USA
US student visa F visa
F visa requirements
F visa application process