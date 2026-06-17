Indian Railway to get 7 new bullet trains linking major cities; here are the proposed routes

The network of bullet trains in India is poised for an expansion beyond the ongoing Mumbai-Ahmedabad project. The existing project covers 508 kilometers in distance and uses Japanese Shinkansen technology, which can support the movement of trains up to a speed of 320 kms per hour.

As the project proceeds in phases with even some sections like Surat-Bilimora already under construction, the government has now earmarked seven other bullet train corridors as well. These projects will connect the important cities of India like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Varanasi and Siliguri.

The government has proposed 7 corridors to expand the network of bullet trains in India

Seven new bullet train corridors have been proposed by the government for expanding India’s future high-speed rail networks. The proposals for these are currently being studied and evaluated, and there are no timelines for their development yet. The proposed routes for the new bullet trains in India include: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri.