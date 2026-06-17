Indian Railway to get 7 new bullet trains linking major cities; here are the proposed routes

The network of bullet trains in India is poised for an expansion beyond the ongoing Mumbai-Ahmedabad project. The existing project covers 508 kilometers in distance and uses Japanese Shinkansen technology, which can support the movement of trains up to a speed of 320 kms per hour.
As the project proceeds in phases with even some sections like Surat-Bilimora already under construction, the government has now earmarked seven other bullet train corridors as well. These projects will connect the important cities of India like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Varanasi and Siliguri.
Seven new bullet train corridors have been proposed by the government for expanding India’s future high-speed rail networks. The proposals for these are currently being studied and evaluated, and there are no timelines for their development yet. The proposed routes for the new bullet trains in India include: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri.
These corridors will serve as links between important urban centers and rapidly developing technology centers, industrial centers, and cultural centers. These will greatly shorten travel times between different regions once they are operational.
Currently, the only ongoing high-speed rail project is the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. The 508-km-long project will be completed in several phases, and the first phase of operation of this rail line would probably begin in the Bilimora-Surat route by August 2027.
Other subsequent phases include between Vapi-Surat and Vapi-Ahmedabad. The project will also provide for an inter-state route between Thane and Ahmedabad. The completion of the project will link Maharashtra and Gujarat through the fastest train route in India and set the benchmark for fast trains in the country.
Advanced tunnel hood technology is also to be introduced for making these new routes for the 7 upcoming bullet trains in India. These systems will be set up at tunnel entries and exits in eight mountain tunnels, with seven tunnels situated in Maharashtra and one in Gujarat.
The system plays an important role in controlling sudden changes in air pressure while trains run at very high speeds within the tunnels. It helps to minimize shock waves, enhances passenger experience, and ensures infrastructure protection against pressure impact. With that, the project aligns with international high-speed railway safety standards and can operate stably at more than 300 kmph.