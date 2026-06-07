West Bengal's first bullet train to link Delhi to Siliguri via Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna

This move comes after the country had been putting in a lot of efforts to make its railway network more modern, particularly in the northern and eastern regions of the country. This project is going to lead to a reduction in travel time between different parts of the country and increase economic integration among big cities.

If the Delhi-Siliguri bullet train is successfully built, it will integrate many links back together between the national capital area with the northern regions of Bihar and West Bengal. This project will also serve as part of the overall larger plan to build fast railway systems all over the India over the next number of years, and should also reduce the level of congestion on the existing railway track due to the increased use of high-speed railway technology.