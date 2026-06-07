West Bengal's first bullet train to link Delhi to Siliguri via Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna

The Delhi-Siliguri bullet train has recently been declared by Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This would be a brand new high-speed rail track linking Delhi with Siliguri, West Bengal. He stated that with this project, the travelling time can be reduced from 20 hours to just six hours. The bullet train would pass through Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna to enter Northeast India.
The Delhi-Siliguri bullet train falls under India’s increasing list of high speed railways after the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route was completed. It has been revealed as another milestone in terms of railway construction in the country. The officials have revealed that this project would help increase efficiency in long distance travel.
The bullet train's path connecting Siliguri and Delhi will make stops at a number of significant cities, such as Patna, Varanasi, and Lucknow. The bullet train will decrease the amount of time spent travelling from ~20 hours with an ordinary train to ~6 hours with this bullet train.
Another area that has received attention through increased allocation is the railway infrastructure in West Bengal, which has risen from ₹4,000 crore to ₹14,205 crore. In the city of Kolkata, there has been completion of metro railways stretching 45 km. The other planned activity includes the acquisition of 60 new metro trains for the city.
This move comes after the country had been putting in a lot of efforts to make its railway network more modern, particularly in the northern and eastern regions of the country. This project is going to lead to a reduction in travel time between different parts of the country and increase economic integration among big cities.
If the Delhi-Siliguri bullet train is successfully built, it will integrate many links back together between the national capital area with the northern regions of Bihar and West Bengal. This project will also serve as part of the overall larger plan to build fast railway systems all over the India over the next number of years, and should also reduce the level of congestion on the existing railway track due to the increased use of high-speed railway technology.
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