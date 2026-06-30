Why Qutub Minar has stayed rust-free for 1600 years

The historic Qutub Minar in New Delhi, has been a mystery to scientists for more than decades. The iron pillar stands 7 meters high, weighs 6 tonnes, and is even older than the building complex that houses it. For more than 1600 years, the pillar has remained unaffected by rust. It was not until 2003 that a study by scientists from IIT Kanpur explained this phenomenon.

What makes the Qutub Minar resistant to rust after 1,600 years?

As per the findings of the Archaeological Survey of India, the iron pillar is made of wrought iron and is known to have garnered much scientific attention due to the fact that iron structures corrode when they come into contact with water. According to reports, the structure carries inscriptions for Chandragupta Vikramaditya from the Gupta dynasty.