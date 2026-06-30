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Why Qutub Minar has stayed rust-free for 1600 years

Qutub Minar is a 1,600-year-old iron pillar that has remained almost rust-free, and scientists say its unique composition and ancient manufacturing technique hold the answer
A landmark study by IIT Kanpur found out the answer
Qutub Minar mystery: Scientists reveal why the 1,600-year-old iron pillar never rusts
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The historic Qutub Minar in New Delhi, has been a mystery to scientists for more than decades. The iron pillar stands 7 meters high, weighs 6 tonnes, and is even older than the building complex that houses it. For more than 1600 years, the pillar has remained unaffected by rust. It was not until 2003 that a study by scientists from IIT Kanpur explained this phenomenon.

What makes the Qutub Minar resistant to rust after 1,600 years?

As per the findings of the Archaeological Survey of India, the iron pillar is made of wrought iron and is known to have garnered much scientific attention due to the fact that iron structures corrode when they come into contact with water. According to reports, the structure carries inscriptions for Chandragupta Vikramaditya from the Gupta dynasty.

Qutub Minar has been studied by scientists since 1912. Murray Thompson and Percy of Roorkee Engineering College and the School of Mines analysed the chemical structure of the pillar. It revealed that the pillar was composed of wrought iron with a specific gravity of 7.66. But the cause for its high corrosion resistance was still unknown.

The breakthrough finally came in 2003. Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur took a closer look at the pillar. The discovery showed that the iron used in the pillar has a high content of phosphorus. This is believed to be the cause of its longevity.

Researchers found that the iron contains an unusually high phosphorus content of around one per cent
Scientists first began investigating about the Qutub Minar

Another finding from the study was the presence of a very thin protective coating known as 'misawite.' This substance is composed of iron, oxygen, and hydrogen. It helps create a passive guard to prevent further corrosion of the metal.

Another significant discovery talks about the making process of Qutub Minar. The ancient artisans employed the forge-welding method, whereby hot pieces of iron were hammered together. This technique preserved the high phosphorus content in the metal.

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