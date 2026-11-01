Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava! Celebrating 70 years of Karnataka

Karnataka has long been known as Srigandhada Nadu, or the land of sandalwood, thanks to its sandalwood forests. The state's prized natural heritage lends Kannada cinema its affectionate nickname, Sandalwood, and the industry has a legacy worth celebrating. Its contribution to Indian cinema goes back decades, with the 1970s and 1980s ushering in a remarkable period of artistic experimentation and socially conscious filmmaking. Girish Karnad was among its leading figures, making his film debut with Samskara (1970), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. The industry has also given us beloved stars such as Dr Rajkumar, whose films became classics, and stories such as Anuraga Aralithu that travelled across language barriers through remakes.



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