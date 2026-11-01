Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava! Celebrating 70 years of Karnataka

If there is one day when Karnataka wears its heart on its sleeve, it is November 1. Th day marks 70 years since the Kannada-speaking regions came together to form Mysore State in 1956, later renamed Karnataka in 1973. Known as Kannada Rajyotsava or Karnataka Rajyotsava, the day celebrates the state's language, heritage and people. So, as the red and yellow flags go up, here are seven things that make us say Namma Karnataka, Namma Hemme!
Wildlife lovers, take note. Karnataka is home to five national parks, including Bandipur, Nagarahole, Bannerghatta, Kudremukh and Anshi, now part of Kali Tiger Reserve. Safaris here bring opportunities to spot tigers, elephants, leopards and an extraordinary range of birdlife. Add the forests of Dandeli, the misty Western Ghats and the waterfalls of Jog and Shivanasamudra, and you have plenty of reasons to pack your binoculars.
Coorg and Chikkamagaluru are synonymous with coffee, and for good reason. They house sprawling plantations, pepper vines climbing shade trees, mist curling over the hills and the irresistible aroma of freshly brewed coffee. Karnataka is India's largest coffee-producing state, accounting for around 70 per cent of the country's production.
Karnataka’s coastline is a delight for anyone who loves a good beach holiday. Udupi brings beautiful beaches and island escapes, Mangaluru is a treat for seafood lovers, while Gokarna draws visitors with its scenic coves and laid-back seaside charm. The state also takes pride in two Blue Flag-certified beaches, Kasarkod and Padubidri, recognised for their environmental standards and beach facilities. For a road trip worth savouring, head to Maravanthe, where the Arabian Sea and the Souparnika River run alongside the highway, creating one of the most picturesque coastal drives in the country.
Mysuru's magnificent Amba Vilas Palace, illuminated by thousands of lights during special occasions, is a sight to behold. The city comes alive during the famous Mysuru Dasara celebrations, with processions, music and festivities. Further north, Hampi's magnificent ruins recall the grandeur of the Vijayanagara Empire, while Badami, Belur and Halebidu are a treat for anyone who loves architecture and history.
Karnataka has helped shape India's breakfast habits. Its vegetarian restaurant tradition travelled far beyond the coastal town, making Udupi hotels familiar fixtures across the country. With crisp masala dosas, fluffy idlis, soft neer dosas and comforting filter coffee on the menu, they make waking up early sound rather tempting. Bengaluru has its benne dosa and thattu idli, North Karnataka has jolada rotti and ennegayi, while Mysuru claims the much-loved Mysore pak.
Karnataka has a creative streak that runs deep, and its cultural calendar is always buzzing. Its folk traditions bring plenty of colour and energy, with the thunderous drum dance of Dollu Kunitha, the spirited Veeragase and Kamsale, and the spectacular Yakshagana performances of the coastal belt. Music lovers can explore the state's rich Hindustani classical tradition, especially around Dharwad, alongside its folk music and theatre heritage. Kannada literature has given us celebrated names such as Kuvempu, D. R. Bendre and U. R. Ananthamurthy, while playwright and filmmaker Girish Karnad earned admiration across the country.
Karnataka has long been known as Srigandhada Nadu, or the land of sandalwood, thanks to its sandalwood forests. The state's prized natural heritage lends Kannada cinema its affectionate nickname, Sandalwood, and the industry has a legacy worth celebrating. Its contribution to Indian cinema goes back decades, with the 1970s and 1980s ushering in a remarkable period of artistic experimentation and socially conscious filmmaking. Girish Karnad was among its leading figures, making his film debut with Samskara (1970), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. The industry has also given us beloved stars such as Dr Rajkumar, whose films became classics, and stories such as Anuraga Aralithu that travelled across language barriers through remakes.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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