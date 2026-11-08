4 offbeat travel experiences to try this winter

December 17–20, 2026

Where: The Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu

Tea estates and winding drives through the mist make for a pretty picture, and the Nilgiris have never been short of those. But there's plenty happening beyond the view from your car window. The Nilgiris Earth Festival, running from December 17–20, invites visitors to spend time with the people who know these hills through their soil, their food and the work of keeping them alive. Here you can learn more about the business of traditional farming, discover the region's indigenous produce and hear from those attempting to bring damaged landscapes back to life. There are conversations to be had about what grows here, what belongs here and what it takes to keep it that way.