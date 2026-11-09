The China Great Wall Museum reopens after 3 years! Here's what's new

The museum's exterior design has been rebuilt to mimic the natural ramparts, mountain ridgelines and fortifications of the wall itself. To prevent the building from obstructing the environment, its physical height was intentionally slashed from 16 meters down to 9 meters, allowing it to seamlessly blend into the surrounding terrain and vegetation.

The newly designed second floor features a vast, long-span cantilevered steel structure coupled with a full-glass curtain wall, granting visitors sweeping panoramic views of the real Badaling Great Wall snaking along the ridges outside. The total floor area has grown to approximately 16,000 square meters, split across specialised exhibition zones, digital display areas, multi-functional halls and research spaces.