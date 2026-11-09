The China Great Wall Museum reopens after 3 years! Here's what's new

The China Great Wall Museum, located at the foot of the iconic Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing's Yanqing District, officially reopened for trial operations on recently after a massive architectural transformation and exhibition upgrade that kept it closed since April 2022. The revamp has completely redesigned the institution into a flagship destination within the Great Wall National Cultural Park.
The museum's exterior design has been rebuilt to mimic the natural ramparts, mountain ridgelines and fortifications of the wall itself. To prevent the building from obstructing the environment, its physical height was intentionally slashed from 16 meters down to 9 meters, allowing it to seamlessly blend into the surrounding terrain and vegetation.
The newly designed second floor features a vast, long-span cantilevered steel structure coupled with a full-glass curtain wall, granting visitors sweeping panoramic views of the real Badaling Great Wall snaking along the ridges outside. The total floor area has grown to approximately 16,000 square meters, split across specialised exhibition zones, digital display areas, multi-functional halls and research spaces.
The main exhibition showcases over 700 cultural artifacts compiled from 24 different museums across China. The displays trace the detailed history, defence mechanics and cultural evolution of the Wall over two millennia. Key historical highlights include rare iron structures used in building ancient passes, primitive early grenades (gunpowder-filled stone bombs), an advanced alloy cannon and an oversized ancient iron lock unearthed nearby.
The upgrade features interactive exhibits focused on the daily lives, regional dialects and communication methods of the frontier soldiers — such as the complex fire and smoke signaling networks used on ancient beacon towers. Specialised halls like the Peace Hall and Great Wall Hall delve into its lesser-known historical context, showing how the Wall acted less as a hard barrier and more as a dynamic trading hub for the Silk Road.
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