Everything to know about the new London Museum Smithfield 2026 opening

The London Museum (formerly the Museum of London) isn’t just moving houses; it’s staging one of the most ambitious cultural adaptive reuse projects in Europe. By late 2026, the museum will shed its 1970s concrete shell at London Wall for the atmospheric, Victorian-era bones of the Smithfield General Market.
Instead of a sterile gallery, you’ll be walking through a restored 1880s marketplace designed by Sir Horace Jones (the architect behind Tower Bridge). The museum will occupy the General Market and the Poultry Market (a 1960s concrete masterpiece with a record-breaking thin-shell dome).
Rather than a full blown renovation, the project is preserving 70 percentage of the original building fabric. You’ll see the original brickwork, iron rafters and even old shopfronts integrated into the displays. While the meat market is relocating to the Royal Docks by 2028, the area is transforming into a 'cultural mile', making Smithfield the city's new historic heartbeat where one can have vivid experiences.
The most talked-about architectural feature is Thameslink Window. Located in the former Cocoa Rooms/Salt Store, a massive glass wall will overlook the active Thameslink railway lines. As modern commuter trains rush past just feet away, you’ll be standing amidst ancient artifacts.
London is a city that never sleeps, and the museum plans to mirror that energy. The 24-hour aim isn't just a marketing slogan; the museum plans to host late-night events, performances and debates, making it a social hub rather than just a daytime tourist stop. A new canopied city street will run between the buildings, acting as a public space where anyone can enter without a ticket to soak in the atmosphere.
The museum holds over six million objects, but the move allows them to display massive items previously kept in storage. The 2012 Olympic Cauldron, Thomas Heatherwick’s stunning petals will be a centerpiece.The Victorian Walk, a fan-favourite from the old site, has been reimagined with even more immersion.
The Fatberg and Trump Baby, a modern social history items that showcase London’s gritty, rebellious and sometimes gross reality also make it to the display. Expect a heavy focus on the Roman and Medieval history that happened right beneath your feet in Smithfield. When you visit in 2026, pair the museum with a walk to the nearby St. Bartholomew the Great —London’s oldest parish church (founded 1123) — to experience a history high that spans nearly a millennium within a single city block.