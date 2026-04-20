Everything to know about the new London Museum Smithfield 2026 opening

Instead of a sterile gallery, you’ll be walking through a restored 1880s marketplace designed by Sir Horace Jones (the architect behind Tower Bridge). The museum will occupy the General Market and the Poultry Market (a 1960s concrete masterpiece with a record-breaking thin-shell dome).

Rather than a full blown renovation, the project is preserving 70 percentage of the original building fabric. You’ll see the original brickwork, iron rafters and even old shopfronts integrated into the displays. While the meat market is relocating to the Royal Docks by 2028, the area is transforming into a 'cultural mile', making Smithfield the city's new historic heartbeat where one can have vivid experiences.