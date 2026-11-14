Kuno gets a new wildlife lodge as Jungle Camps India opens its sixth property

Located in Sheopur district, the property was formerly known as The Palpur Fort. Named after the Kuno River, the camp is a 15-minute drive from Tiktoli Safari Gate. Aehra Gate is around 35 km away, while Gwalior Airport is approximately 200 km by road. Those combining Kuno with Ranthambore can also make the journey from Sawai Madhopur, around 120 km away.

Accommodation includes Premium Rooms with Balcony and Executive Rooms. The camp's experiences include performances by tribal artists and bonfire evenings. Prabhir Patil will lead operations and the naturalist programme.