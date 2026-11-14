Kuno gets a new wildlife lodge as Jungle Camps India opens its sixth property

The cheetahs have been getting most of the attention at Kuno, and understandably so. In September 2022, the first animals brought from Namibia under Project Cheetah were released into the Madhya Pradesh reserve, setting in motion one of India's most closely watched wildlife conservation experiments. Now, there is another reason for travellers to put Kuno on their itineraries. Jungle Camps India has opened Kuno Jungle Camp, its sixth wildlife lodge and a new base for exploring the landscape around the national park.
Located in Sheopur district, the property was formerly known as The Palpur Fort. Named after the Kuno River, the camp is a 15-minute drive from Tiktoli Safari Gate. Aehra Gate is around 35 km away, while Gwalior Airport is approximately 200 km by road. Those combining Kuno with Ranthambore can also make the journey from Sawai Madhopur, around 120 km away.
Accommodation includes Premium Rooms with Balcony and Executive Rooms. The camp's experiences include performances by tribal artists and bonfire evenings. Prabhir Patil will lead operations and the naturalist programme.
The cheetah's return has drawn visitors to Kuno, creating an opportunity to introduce them to the park's wider conservation efforts. The focus is on helping guests understand habitat management and the knowledge of people who live alongside wildlife. This also means creating meaningful opportunities for nearby communities to participate in tourism through employment, supplying the lodge and sharing their skills.
Founded in 2002 with Pench Jungle Camp, Jungle Camps India has since expanded its portfolio across Kanha, Rukhad, Tadoba and Bandhavgarh. Its operating practices include water conservation and waste management. The company also reports having planted more than 400,000 native plants, including sal, teak and bamboo, across its properties and surrounding areas.
With Kuno Jungle Camp, the company adds another lodge to a reserve that has drawn international attention since India's cheetah reintroduction programme began. For travellers who have followed the story since the first animals arrived from Namibia, the camp provides a new base from which to explore the landscape, its wildlife and the communities that live alongside it.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.