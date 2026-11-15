What is glamping? The camping experience with a touch of luxury

Camping is an excellent idea in theory. A night under the stars, the smell of woodsmoke, the pleasing prospect of getting away from civilisation. Then comes the hard ground, the mosquitoes, the damp clothes and the business of locating a functioning bathroom in the dark. Glamping, sensibly, has found a way around some of these inconveniences.
A portmanteau of glamorous and camping, the word first appeared in the British press in February 2005. A major British newspaper’s travel article used it to describe pre-erected tents and luxury mobile homes equipped with en-suite bathrooms. The Oxford English Dictionary first published its entry in June 2016, defining glamping as camping with accommodation and facilities more luxurious than those associated with traditional camping. The terminology was new. The inclination was not. Well-appointed safari camps had long been offering travellers the pleasures of the outdoors, accompanied by furnished canvas tents and attentive hospitality.
The contemporary glamping landscape is way more elaborate now. Safari tents come with proper beds and private decks. Geodesic domes frame panoramic views of mountains and star-strewn skies. There are treehouses suspended in forest canopies, handsome yurts, bell tents and secluded cabins. Inside, one might find crisp linen, plush mattresses, climate control, electricity and a private bathroom. Some properties go further, with plunge pools, hot tubs and elaborate meals prepared by resident chefs.
The proposition is seductive. Spend the day wandering through a plantation, following forest trails, watching birds or swimming in a cold mountain stream and return to a comfortable bed, a hot shower and dinner that someone else has thoughtfully prepared. There might be a bonfire, a glass of something agreeable and the welcome prospect of absolutely nowhere to be.
So, what is glamping? It is an invitation to experience the outdoors with a generous measure of comfort, both physical and mental. The luxury lies as much in the plush bed and private bathroom as it does in having someone else think through the details. The safari is arranged, the naturalist knows the forest, the guide knows the trails, the meals are taken care of and there is always something worth seeing or doing. You can surrender to the place without worrying about the logistics. Wake up to the morning mist, spend the day exploring and return to a warm meal and a comfortable bed. For once, the mind can take a holiday alongside the body.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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