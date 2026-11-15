What is glamping? The camping experience with a touch of luxury

Camping is an excellent idea in theory. A night under the stars, the smell of woodsmoke, the pleasing prospect of getting away from civilisation. Then comes the hard ground, the mosquitoes, the damp clothes and the business of locating a functioning bathroom in the dark. Glamping, sensibly, has found a way around some of these inconveniences.

A portmanteau of glamorous and camping, the word first appeared in the British press in February 2005. A major British newspaper’s travel article used it to describe pre-erected tents and luxury mobile homes equipped with en-suite bathrooms. The Oxford English Dictionary first published its entry in June 2016, defining glamping as camping with accommodation and facilities more luxurious than those associated with traditional camping. The terminology was new. The inclination was not. Well-appointed safari camps had long been offering travellers the pleasures of the outdoors, accompanied by furnished canvas tents and attentive hospitality.