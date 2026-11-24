Nelong Valley in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district is set to open for winter tourism from December 1, 2026, extending visitor access to one of the state's most remote high-altitude landscapes during the colder months. Located inside Gangotri National Park, near the India-China border, the valley sits at approximately 11,000 feet and is known for its stark cold-desert terrain. Reopened to domestic tourists in 2015 after being inaccessible to civilians since the 1962 war, it is now preparing for a new chapter in winter tourism.
Before the border closed, traders travelled this route carrying wool, salt, carpets and other goods between Tibet and Garhwal. One of the most evocative remnants of that era is Gartang Gali, a 150-year-old wooden staircase fixed to a sheer cliff above the Jadh Ganga gorge. The walkway is an extraordinary feat of engineering, and well worth prioritising if it is open during your visit. Check its winter access before setting out.
Known as the Ladakh of Uttarakhand, Nelong Valley’s geography feels almost extraterrestrial when set against the state's familiar green slopes. Here the mountains are stripped of much of the vegetation associated with the Garhwal Himalayas, leaving behind an austere, cold-desert landscape that seems to belong to another part of the Tibetan plateau. This is terrain best absorbed slowly, preferably with a pair of binoculars at hand. Blue sheep and musk deer inhabit the region, while the elusive snow leopard remains the sighting every wildlife enthusiast would hope for. The forest department has expressed interest in developing snow leopard tourism, though sightings are never guaranteed.
Getting here requires planning. Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport is the nearest airport, while Rishikesh and Dehradun are the nearest railway hubs. Uttarkashi is the main road base, with Nelong around 100 km beyond the district headquarters. Visitors must obtain the prescribed permit through the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office in Uttarkashi, undergo security verification through the Local Intelligence Unit and secure the required forest department clearance. Applications are reportedly being processed online after verification. Carry government-issued photo identification and confirm the latest paperwork and procedure with the district administration before travelling.
Winter access will remain tightly controlled. The reported SOP sets a daily limit of 100 visitors and 20 vehicles, with entry between 8 am and 11 am and departure by 5 pm. Overnight stays inside the restricted valley are not permitted. There are no restaurants or shops to rely on, so carry water, a thermos and packed food, and bring every wrapper back with you. Nelong rewards preparation, patience and a willingness to let the mountains set the pace.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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