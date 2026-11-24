Known as the Ladakh of Uttarakhand, Nelong Valley’s geography feels almost extraterrestrial when set against the state's familiar green slopes. Here the mountains are stripped of much of the vegetation associated with the Garhwal Himalayas, leaving behind an austere, cold-desert landscape that seems to belong to another part of the Tibetan plateau. This is terrain best absorbed slowly, preferably with a pair of binoculars at hand. Blue sheep and musk deer inhabit the region, while the elusive snow leopard remains the sighting every wildlife enthusiast would hope for. The forest department has expressed interest in developing snow leopard tourism, though sightings are never guaranteed.

Getting here requires planning. Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport is the nearest airport, while Rishikesh and Dehradun are the nearest railway hubs. Uttarkashi is the main road base, with Nelong around 100 km beyond the district headquarters. Visitors must obtain the prescribed permit through the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office in Uttarkashi, undergo security verification through the Local Intelligence Unit and secure the required forest department clearance. Applications are reportedly being processed online after verification. Carry government-issued photo identification and confirm the latest paperwork and procedure with the district administration before travelling.