Why do sand dunes in Rajasthan sing?

While riding a camel across the scorching Thar Desert, you might hear a rhythmic sound drifting through the wind. But look around, and you won’t find a singer or a musician. The source of this mysterious humming or booming sound is far more unexpected, it comes from the dunes themselves and it has fascinated travellers for decades.

When the desert sings: The strange mystery of Rajasthan’s sand dunes

The Thar Desert in Rajasthan is known for its golden dunes, camel safaris and sunsets that turn the sands into shades of orange and red. But in certain parts of the desert, something even more thrilling takes shape. In the faraway corners of the desert, a sudden hum floats through the wind. Back in the day when oral stories were the way of life, Venetian merchant and explorer Marco Polo in the 13th century once described this experience as the doings of some desert ghosts. For years, people who witnessed this sudden hum from the horizon of the scorching dunes, believed it was a supernatural occurrence. But as science came into the picture, the true beauty of nature’s uncanny presence came to light.