Why do sand dunes in Rajasthan sing?

While riding a camel across the scorching Thar Desert, you might hear a rhythmic sound drifting through the wind. But look around, and you won’t find a singer or a musician. The source of this mysterious humming or booming sound is far more unexpected, it comes from the dunes themselves and it has fascinated travellers for decades.
The Thar Desert in Rajasthan is known for its golden dunes, camel safaris and sunsets that turn the sands into shades of orange and red. But in certain parts of the desert, something even more thrilling takes shape. In the faraway corners of the desert, a sudden hum floats through the wind. Back in the day when oral stories were the way of life, Venetian merchant and explorer Marco Polo in the 13th century once described this experience as the doings of some desert ghosts. For years, people who witnessed this sudden hum from the horizon of the scorching dunes, believed it was a supernatural occurrence. But as science came into the picture, the true beauty of nature’s uncanny presence came to light.
The magic of the sound comes alive when a series of natural phenomena come together at the same time. As grains of sand move against one another under the right conditions with the right amount of breeze, it vibrates together and creates a surprisingly loud, low-frequency sound. Depending on the dune and the conditions, it may resemble a hum, a rumble or a musical note. The space also matters because it is not everywhere in the desert that the sound is produced. Travellers who are absolutely lucky can only witness this miracle unfold.
The dunes of Jaisalmer like the Sam Sand Dunes or Khuri Sand Dunes are some of the most revered places to experience this phenomenon. What sounds like the desert humming to itself is, in reality, a rare meeting of physics, geology and the movement of sand.
However, if luck doesn’t favour you, the surrounding desert landscapes of Jaisalmer are also breathtaking with unreal sunset views, adventurous camel rides and star-filled overnight desert skies.
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