Banswara, Rajasthan’s city of a hundred islands

Banswara’s history is inseparable from its Bhil heritage. At Mangarh Dham, a hilltop memorial commemorates Bhil Adivasis killed by British forces in 1913, recalling a history of resistance that deserves as much attention as the landscape. Tripura Sundari Temple, around 14–19 km from Banswara depending on the route, houses a five-foot idol of the goddess carved from black stone, with 18 arms bearing symbolic weapons and objects as she rides a tiger. Revered as a Shakti Peeth, the temple draws devotees from across the region and is a worthwhile stop for travellers interested in its religious traditions.

One can also head to Madareshwar Temple, where a shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva occupies a natural cave on a hill east of the city. The ascent and the panoramic views over Banswara make it a rewarding detour, even for visitors whose interest lies as much in the landscape as in the temple itself.