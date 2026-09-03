Indore is getting an aerocity: Here’s what it could mean for the city

Madhya Pradesh is gearing up for an upgrade. The state government has recently announced that around 11 hectares near Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport will be undergoing a massive development of an aerocity. This will mark the state's first of its kind with an investment of INR 600 crore currently in the talks.
An aerocity is a space near the airport that combines business parks, hotels, retail, and entertainment complexes near major airports. These are mostly airport-led urban developments which aim at creating better spaces for entertainment and relaxation during travels. The aerocity project in Indore will attract investment of INR 500-600 crore.
The approval comes as part of a INR 365-crore infrastructure push that includes two flyovers and major road upgrades. Reports also suggest that this is expected to provide a direct connectivity to the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor project.
An aerocity is, by itself, a powerhouse of opportunity. It boosts jobs in construction, hospitality, retail, aviation, and corporate sectors. Global conglomerates are attracted to these smaller towns, boosting the regional economy and accelerating the tourism sector. For travellers these often become the resting space and an entertaining area to pass time while waiting for their flights.
Aside from this aerocity, as per reports the board has also cleared a INR 240.93 crore development project for accelerating infrastructure growth in the city’s peripheral areas.