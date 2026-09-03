Indore is getting an aerocity: Here’s what it could mean for the city

The approval comes as part of a INR 365-crore infrastructure push that includes two flyovers and major road upgrades. Reports also suggest that this is expected to provide a direct connectivity to the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor project.

What is an aerocity?

An aerocity is, by itself, a powerhouse of opportunity. It boosts jobs in construction, hospitality, retail, aviation, and corporate sectors. Global conglomerates are attracted to these smaller towns, boosting the regional economy and accelerating the tourism sector. For travellers these often become the resting space and an entertaining area to pass time while waiting for their flights.

Aside from this aerocity, as per reports the board has also cleared a INR 240.93 crore development project for accelerating infrastructure growth in the city’s peripheral areas.