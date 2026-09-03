This Kerala temple gives chocolate as a prasad to devotees after offering it to Lord Murugan

At this Kerala temple, Munch as a prasad is not an odd affair. But this custom of chocolate being offered to Lord Murugan is actually associated with the devotees who offer Munch bars to Lord Murugan. The tradition has been reportedly practiced at this temple for several years now.
One such temple in Alleppey that accepts Munch as a prasad is Thekkan Pazhani Sree Subramanya Swami Maha Kshetram Thalavadi. Those devotees who offer chocolate as their offering get back some portion of it as prasad along with flowers and sandal paste. It is not known exactly why the practice originated. There have been several legends concerning the origin of the practice, yet the authorities of the temple have not been able to confirm the same.
There is another story told on Instagram by Reha Adani, who once visited this temple. She says that a sick kid used to offer a Munch bar to Lord Murugan and eventually got well. After this, people started to offer chocolate to the God. The god is today known by the name 'Munch Murugan.' The unconventional munch as a form of prasad has been the centre of attraction for many devotees and visitors, who get surprised when they are given a chocolate bar after visiting the temple.
A video was posted by the user on Instagram about her experience at the temple. She captioned it as, "this looks like any other temple, until…you enter and get Munch as the Prasad😭🤌🏻 📍Thekkan Pazhani Sree Subramanya Swami Maha Kshetram Thalavadi Temple, Alleppey, Kerala✨ it’s so cute that an ill child’s stubbornness to offer Munch to the Murugan here became the reason behind this tradition at the temple and now the deity is very sweetly also known as Munch Murugan here."
Many more personal stories were also narrated through her post. One individual said, "I visited this temple so beautiful and yeah the munch was extra crunchy don't know why ...❤️❤️." Another person said, "How can a munch fan express the feeling of receiving munch as Prasad 🫠🫶🏻." Another Instagram user commented, "Tbh I really.... lost a munch in a murugan temple near to my home 😯."
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