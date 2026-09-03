This Kerala temple gives chocolate as a prasad to devotees after offering it to Lord Murugan

There is another story told on Instagram by Reha Adani, who once visited this temple. She says that a sick kid used to offer a Munch bar to Lord Murugan and eventually got well. After this, people started to offer chocolate to the God. The god is today known by the name 'Munch Murugan.' The unconventional munch as a form of prasad has been the centre of attraction for many devotees and visitors, who get surprised when they are given a chocolate bar after visiting the temple.

A video was posted by the user on Instagram about her experience at the temple. She captioned it as, "this looks like any other temple, until…you enter and get Munch as the Prasad😭🤌🏻 📍Thekkan Pazhani Sree Subramanya Swami Maha Kshetram Thalavadi Temple, Alleppey, Kerala✨ it’s so cute that an ill child’s stubbornness to offer Munch to the Murugan here became the reason behind this tradition at the temple and now the deity is very sweetly also known as Munch Murugan here."