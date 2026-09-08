Tiny Tourism: The trendy new way of exploring destinations

Travelling has always been deeply personal, with each person experiencing something different even in the same destination. But sometimes experiencing the place becomes a task when someone or the other hollers their children’s name or fights to get that one last ‘hundredth’ picture. So away from the crowded tourist hotspots, the calm and quiet of everyday life in a distant land is now emerging as a new travel trend. And with it has come the term 'tiny tourism.'

Less sightseeing, more living: The world of Tiny Tourism

Tiny tourism refers to the growing trend of intentionally choosing offbeat places where overcrowding disappears and the authentic experience begins. As per reports, the trend follows a simple rule: ‘if an activity feels like something a typical tourist would do, skip it’. It was coined by a UK-based creative platform named It's Nice That in early 2026.

It is the act of choosing the things that don't make you feel touristy and lets you get more immersed in the local experience. Cities are more than enough for us to experience the crowd so how can a vacation feel like an escape if it’s crowded as much?

With this trend comes an adjacent one: grocery tourism, where travellers explore local markets in their destination and pick up grocery items and everyday essentials. It has become a common trend among people travelling to Japan.