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What is Green Marshals, the Kerala initiative aimed at boosting women's safety?

Green Marshals will combine tourist assistance, safety monitoring, cleanliness and environmental protection as Kerala prepares to strengthen visitor support
What is Green Marshals, the Kerala initiative aimed at boosting women's safety?
Green Marshals will assist tourists while monitoring safety, cleanliness, waste management
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According to reports, Kerala plans to launch Green Marshals at some of its top tourist attractions from October 9, 2026, in an effort to ensure safety and comfort, especially for women and tourists travelling alone. Additionally, there will be efforts to maintain cleanliness and protect the environment in tourist areas.

Green Marshals to monitor safety, cleanliness and destination upkeep

According to reports, there are plans by the state government to employ Green Marshals in some selected tourist areas, whose duties would not be limited to providing security to tourists. They would ensure that the places are clean and well-maintained.

The initiative will give special attention to the safety and comfort of women and solo travellers
Kerala plans to roll out Green Marshals at selected tourist spots from October 9, 2026

These marshals should make it a point to keep an eye on tourist spots and help tourists in case of any problem. They should also make sure that the tourists have a safe experience while visiting. The Tourism Minister, P C Vishnunadh, revealed that the project will consist of monitoring tourist spots daily. The program aims to ensure safety and assistance for tourists and cleanliness at the tourist spots.

Concerning women travellers and lone travellers in general is a vital element of the strategy. Kerala draws a lot of lone travellers as well as ladies in search of relaxation. It is expected that the increased presence will help them feel safe during their stay in the state.

The marshals will also assist visitors and respond to problems faced at tourist spots
Green Marshals will monitor cleanliness, waste management and the upkeep of tourist destinations

Training of the chosen Green Marshals is bound to happen before they can be deployed. Training will include environmental protection and destination management, as well as how to engage with tourists and communicate with them. It will imply that the project is not about security alone. The marshals will act as an aid for tourists as well as a tool for maintaining the quality of tourist destinations.

Several functions associated with the management of tourism are combined in one person through this program. This includes such areas as keeping places clean, management of waste, providing guidance and assistance to visitors, security of people and protection of the environment.

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