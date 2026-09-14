What is Green Marshals, the Kerala initiative aimed at boosting women's safety?

According to reports, Kerala plans to launch Green Marshals at some of its top tourist attractions from October 9, 2026, in an effort to ensure safety and comfort, especially for women and tourists travelling alone. Additionally, there will be efforts to maintain cleanliness and protect the environment in tourist areas.

Green Marshals to monitor safety, cleanliness and destination upkeep

According to reports, there are plans by the state government to employ Green Marshals in some selected tourist areas, whose duties would not be limited to providing security to tourists. They would ensure that the places are clean and well-maintained.