Why most Kerala homes have steep roofs: Decoding the monsoon-proof design

If you've ever visited Kerala's backwaters or old settlements, you've most likely noticed the spectacular, steeply pitched roofs covered in thatch or terracotta tiles that stretch far beyond the walls below. They are not simply ornamental. They are the result of centuries of trial and error, as well as hard-earned expertise on how to live comfortably in one of India's wettest and most humid regions. This is the slope's backstory.

The climate-smart design hidden in every traditional Kerala home

The annual rainfall in Kerala frequently exceeds 3,000 mm, with the majority of it falling in violent spurts during the northeast and southwest monsoons. That amount of water volume just cannot be handled by a flat or gently inclined roof; it pools and leaks.

This is solved by pure physics on steep roofs, which are mostly slanted at 45 degrees or more. Before it has a chance to dwell, water hits the tiles and disappears. Less standing water results in fewer leaks, less strain on the roof's structure, and a roof that lasts for generations rather than just a few seasons.