Belarus adds India to E-Visa list: Here's what Indian travellers need to know

India has gotten yet another upgrade in the travel sector. Belarus has added India to its e-visa facility and now Indians can easily apply for and receive their visa online, without the hassle of visiting the country’s embassy.
As technology continues to bring the world closer, digitalisation is making travel more seamless too. Processes like e-visas are making it easier for travellers to explore new destinations without much physical paperworks. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, recently announced the e-visa facility following a meeting with the Union Minister of External Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The move is taken to strengthen the connection between the people of India and Belarus.
Up until now, Indian travellers could avail themselves of 30-day visa-free entry via Minsk National Airport only if they held a valid, multiple-entry Schengen or EU visa with a physical stamp proving prior entry into a European country. And if they didn’t meet the criteria, they had to reapply through embassies. Now, with India added to the country’s e-visa list, travellers can apply online instead of going through the traditional sticker-visa process at the embassy.
This not only smoothens travel for the people, but also helps boost businesses. The E-Visa facility is also expected to support business ties. Business visits will be easier to organise, B2B negotiations, and discussions related to joint investment and trade projects will also ease up.
Reports also suggest that the government plans for direct flight from Mumbai and Goa to Belarus are also underway.
If you’re planning a trip to the European city of Belarus, here are some places you can’t miss visiting.
Visit all the Soviet landmarks that will send you on a time travel to century back. From Minsk City Gates, and the House of Government and Lenin statue to Saint Simon and Island of Tears, each landmark tells a chilling tale of history.
Keep Mir Castle on your itinerary. About a day trip from Minsk, this UNESCO-listed castle is a mixture of Gothic architecture and colonial history.
For a nature's trail visit Belovezhskaya Pushcha and spot the infamous European Bison. It is one of Europe's last remaining primeval lowland forests, a UNESCO World Heritage site and an important habitat for European bison.
For a relaxing day take a trip to Braslav Lakes. Head north for the glacial lakes, surrounding by stunning landscapes and lined up with infamous outdoor activities such as kayaking, boating, cycling and farm stays.
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