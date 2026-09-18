Belarus adds India to E-Visa list: Here's what Indian travellers need to know

India has gotten yet another upgrade in the travel sector. Belarus has added India to its e-visa facility and now Indians can easily apply for and receive their visa online, without the hassle of visiting the country’s embassy.

Indians can now apply for Belarus E-Visa hassle-free: All you need to know

As technology continues to bring the world closer, digitalisation is making travel more seamless too. Processes like e-visas are making it easier for travellers to explore new destinations without much physical paperworks. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, recently announced the e-visa facility following a meeting with the Union Minister of External Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The move is taken to strengthen the connection between the people of India and Belarus.

Up until now, Indian travellers could avail themselves of 30-day visa-free entry via Minsk National Airport only if they held a valid, multiple-entry Schengen or EU visa with a physical stamp proving prior entry into a European country. And if they didn’t meet the criteria, they had to reapply through embassies. Now, with India added to the country’s e-visa list, travellers can apply online instead of going through the traditional sticker-visa process at the embassy.