A man from Muzaffarnagar took his e-rickshaw all the way up to the Spiti valley and went viral

One man decided to turn an unusual idea into reality when he steered his e-rickshaw off the familiar city streets and took it on an extraordinary road trip to the Spiti valley. He recording his journey and the clips soon went viral gathering millions of views as curious netizens tuned in to follow the thrilling adventure with many taking notes along the way.

Road trip with a twist: Here's how a man took his e-rickshaw for a Himalayan spin

Sumit Kumar Prajapati, an e-rickshaw driver from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, recently became an idol for hundreds of travel enthusiasts. In his regular way of life, he found something thrilling and turned it into a challenge worth taking on. The idea to take his e-rickshaw high in the rugged terrains of Spiti came after his friends planned a road trip by car to the valley.

Since he didn't own a car, he decided to ditch the existing plan and thought of doing something out of the box. Having settled far away from the mountain city of Himachal, he hitched a ride with his friends in the car following the initial plan and got off in Manali. His e-rickshaw was delivered to Manali and then on August 18, he started his journey on his three-wheeler.