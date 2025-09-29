Spiti Valley named India’s first cold desert biosphere by UNESCO

If Ladakh is the Instagram influencer of India’s high mountains, Spiti is the indie artist who just got signed by a global label. Himachal’s Spiti Valley has been declared India’s first Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve under UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere Programme. Translation: your favourite “hidden gem” is now officially world-famous.

What UNESCO’s Cold Desert Biosphere tag means for Spiti

Before you panic about the crowds—breathe. At 3,300 to 6,600 metres above sea level, only the mildly insane (and heavily caffeinated) attempt road trips here anyway. What UNESCO has done is less about selfies and more about safeguarding a 7,770 sq. km playground where snow leopards stalk blue sheep, monks chant in cliffside monasteries, and you question whether oxygen is overrated.