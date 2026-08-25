Pay what you can: Restaurants around the world open their doors for a day of hospitality

What if you could walk into your favourite restaurant, order as much as you like, and when the bill arrives, simply pay whatever you can afford? Sounds like a dream, right? Well, on August 26, that dream becomes a reality. Restaurants around the world will open their doors for a special ‘pay what you can’ day, giving diners the freedom to enjoy whatever they like and pay whatever amount fits their wallet.
It all started back in 2020, when Norma Listman and Saqib Keval, the chef-owners of Mexico City’s much-loved Masala y Maiz, set out to reimagine what dining out could mean. For one day, their restaurant became a space where guests could walk in, share a hearty meal and pay whatever they could afford. What began as a simple gesture of goodwill soon grew into something much larger.
Over the years, the idea travelled far beyond Mexico, and inspired restaurants across the world to embrace the spirit of pay-what-you-can dining for a day. This year, India too is becoming a participating member, with three restaurants opening their doors to diners for an experience rooted in pure hospitality.
The rules are simple here: diners can walk into participating restaurants, order a meal of their choice, and pay whatever they believe is a fair price for the food they received. The initiative allows chefs to focus on the dining experience rather than conventional pricing, while giving customers the opportunity to enjoy a quality meal without putting a strain on their wallets. However, beverages are charged at menu prices.
This might come as a change in the society’s rulebook where everything doesn’t have to be about business. People from all strata can enjoy what fine dining or gourmet food feels like, opening up a brand new experience for them.
Over a 100 restaurants around the world are observing what they are calling the Global Day of Hospitality. Restaurant workers across participating brands have not quite been thrilled about the initiative, as it means providing their service for little to no guaranteed amount of payment. Yet, they have agreed to the terms, believing that it is ultimately about the warmth and sense of hospitality that brought them into the industry in the first place.
According to reports, restaurants that are actively participating in the trend include Americano in Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda, Mezcalita in Mumbai’s Bandra, and Mai Mai in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar.
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