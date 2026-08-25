Pay what you can: Restaurants around the world open their doors for a day of hospitality

What if you could walk into your favourite restaurant, order as much as you like, and when the bill arrives, simply pay whatever you can afford? Sounds like a dream, right? Well, on August 26, that dream becomes a reality. Restaurants around the world will open their doors for a special ‘pay what you can’ day, giving diners the freedom to enjoy whatever they like and pay whatever amount fits their wallet.

Three Indian restaurants join the global ‘Pay what you can’ day

It all started back in 2020, when Norma Listman and Saqib Keval, the chef-owners of Mexico City’s much-loved Masala y Maiz, set out to reimagine what dining out could mean. For one day, their restaurant became a space where guests could walk in, share a hearty meal and pay whatever they could afford. What began as a simple gesture of goodwill soon grew into something much larger.

Over the years, the idea travelled far beyond Mexico, and inspired restaurants across the world to embrace the spirit of pay-what-you-can dining for a day. This year, India too is becoming a participating member, with three restaurants opening their doors to diners for an experience rooted in pure hospitality.