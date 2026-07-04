England and Mexico are set to meet at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City for their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash on July 5. The stadium sits at approximately 2,240 metres (7,350 feet), making it the highest altitude stadium in North America.

Home to the Mexico National team, co-hosts for the World Cup, the elevation is a natural disadvantage to players who are not used to playing in the altitude. With little time to adapt, England believe that they will have a tough time and the players will reportedly use viagra to deal with the issue.

The problems of playing at the Azteca Stadium and how England will deal with them

Mexico City Stadium or Estadio Azteca is an iconic football venue but it comes with its challenges. Of all the 16 match venues of the 2026 World Cup, this one is by far the highest.