Will FIFA reschedule the England vs Mexico Round of 16 match due to weather threats?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matches are over and it was a knock-out round that will go down in history as one of the most exciting and dramatic rounds ever.
With the Round of 16 set to kick off, there were reports that the match between Mexico and England will be rescheduled to an earlier slot due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms.
The World Cup Round of 16 clash between England and Mexico is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 5, 2026 (Monday, July 6, 5:30 am IST) at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
However, Mexican media reported on Friday that the kick-off time of the match can be rescheduled to 12 p.m. local time from the previous 6 p.m. as threats of rain thunderstorms and even flooding loom large.
Following much speculation and debate, it has now been reported that FIFA has decided not to move up the game and the kick-off time will remain unchanged. The football's governing body reportedly had talks with both the Mexican and English football associations to arrive at the conclusion.
According to reports, FIFA was almost on the verge of pushing up the match timing but the possibility had garnered a negative reaction from fans and the staff of both teams.
Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre addressed the issue in an interview and said, "It's a kick in the stomach. This changes everything....Now we have to change our plans; nobody consulted me. Neither I nor my players like this change. I'm pissed off."
A change in kick-off time inevitably invites several logistical issues such as preparation of the players and also becomes a burden on fans who have to travel. However, given the adverse weather forecasts, it is important to note that the match could still see a delay if the situation worsens.
The ongoing World Cup has already had weather-related hiccups with the France vs Iraq Group stage match in Philadelphia seeing a 131 minute delay after half-time due to lightning and thunder. Mexico's Round of 32 match against Ecuador also faced an hour delay due to inclement weather conditions.