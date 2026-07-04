Will FIFA reschedule the England vs Mexico Round of 16 match due to weather threats?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matches are over and it was a knock-out round that will go down in history as one of the most exciting and dramatic rounds ever.

With the Round of 16 set to kick off, there were reports that the match between Mexico and England will be rescheduled to an earlier slot due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms.

FIFA makes final decision on England vs Mexico match timings

The World Cup Round of 16 clash between England and Mexico is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 5, 2026 (Monday, July 6, 5:30 am IST) at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.