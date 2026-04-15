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How was our experience at this Naga restaurant in Kolkata?
This Naga restaurant in Kolkata is sure to melt your heart with its authentic delicacies
The moment we stepped into Naga Ki, a newly-opened Naga restaurant in Kolkata’s Bhowanipore area, the minimalist beige interiors with wooden panels, wooden utensils on display, walking sticks and dried corn cobs on sale, it felt fresh, devoid of unnecessary wall arts, colourful walls or aesthetic corners that looked forced. As the owners say, minimalism is in trend, and we loved it! And the hint of smoky, fermented smell, very typical of restaurants in the North East, is unmissable.