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Princess Eugenie welcomes her third baby, and it's a girl!
A royal celebration! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcome baby No. 3, a daughter, with an adorable first photo
Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have welcomed their third child, a baby girl! The royal couple, who are already parents to sons August and Ernest, shared the happy news with an adorable first photo of their newborn. The little princess is now 15th in line to the British throne. Here's everything you need to know about the newest addition to the royal family.
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