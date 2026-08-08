Shiva temples to visit this Shravan for a serene escape. Watch the video

Shravan, one of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar, is a time when devotees across India undertake spiritual journeys dedicated to Lord Shiva. From the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and the majestic Kedarnath Temple in the Himalayas to the historic Somnath Temple, spiritual Rameshwaram, and the revered Amarnath Cave, these destinations offer a powerful blend of devotion, heritage, and breathtaking landscapes.