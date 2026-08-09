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Obesity & diabetes: Understanding the connection. Watch the video

How excess weight can affect insulin resistance and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes

Obesity, especially excess abdominal fat, can increase insulin resistance and raise the risk of type 2 diabetes. While some diabetes treatments can also contribute to weight gain, maintaining a healthy weight through balanced nutrition, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and stress management can support better blood sugar control. Even a 5–10% reduction in body weight can improve insulin sensitivity. Follow us for more health and wellness updates.

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