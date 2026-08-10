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Konark Sun temple wheels: Ancient timekeepers explained. Watch the video
The Konark Sun Temple’s iconic stone wheels were more than just stunning architecture—they also functioned as ancient sundials to track time.
Did you know the wheels of the Konark Sun Temple worked as ancient sundials? Discover how these intricate stone wheels, shadows and spokes were used to tell time, showcasing the incredible science and craftsmanship of ancient India.
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