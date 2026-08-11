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Kalari Cheese: Everything to know about the Mozzarella of the Himalayas. Watch the video
Meet Kalari cheese, Jammu & Kashmir’s stretchy, pan-fried cheese that has earned a cult following through the beloved street food, Kalari Kulcha.
Discover Kalari cheese, the “Mozzarella of the Himalayas,” a traditional cheese from Jammu & Kashmir. Learn how this unique stretched-curd cheese is made, what makes its texture special, and why Kalari Kulcha is a beloved local street food. Have you tried Kalari cheese?
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